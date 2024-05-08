Noah Cyrus' eyebrows: Bleached or shaved? The story behind it

Noah Cyrus is not new in the entertainment industry, having been raised by the famous Cyrus family. Every aspect of her life is under scrutiny, including her latest decision to join the invisible eyebrows trend. This article highlights the reason behind Noah Cyrus' eyebrow transformation.

Noah grew up in the shadows of her superstar older sister, Miley Cyrus, but her bold fashion choices have always stood out. She started acting at two years old, later gaining attention after voicing the titular character in the Ponyo animated film.

What happened to Noah Cyrus' eyebrows?

The Make Me (Cry) hitmaker previously had dark eyebrows. She first joined the non-existent eyebrow trend in November 2022 during her 'The Hardest Part' tour in Denver. She said in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had bleached them, adding that it 'hurt'.

Later, in January 2023, Noah spotted the beauty trend while attending the Paris Fashion Week. It looked like she had shaved them off, leading to fans asking questions about her bold beauty move. She has since made it her signature look.

Why did Noah Cyrus shave her eyebrows?

The singer did not shave her eyebrows; she bleached them. She has not publicly discussed her decision to embrace the invisible eyebrow trend, which is not uncommon in the beauty industry today.

Various celebrities like Julia Fox, Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Willow Smith, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Doja Cat, and others have stepped out with bleached brows.

Who started the bleached eyebrows trend?

The bleaching or complete removal of eyebrows has been around since the Middle Ages in Europe, according to hair researcher Rachael Gibson (via W Magazine). By the Elizabethan era, it was considered a beauty standard even in children.

We see people really starting to remove their brows in Europe in the Middle Ages, and by the Elizabethan era, it was popular to completely remove or bleach out the brows...A very high, wide, bare forehead was the beauty standard, so people bleached out or plucked off their eyebrows completely to achieve the look. People also used walnut oil on their children's foreheads to prevent eyebrows growing in at all.

The invisible brow trend was popularized in show business in the 1990s when renowned fashion designers and models like Anna Sui, Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, and Alexander McQueen rocked the look on major runways. 90s superstars, including Madonna and Jared Leto, are among the stars who embraced the trend, which had a resurgence in the 2020s.

What did Noah Cyrus do to her face?

Apart from Noah Cyrus' bleached eyebrows, the singer has a visible face transformation. She has been spotted with plumper lips in recent photos, which has led to speculations that she had lip and cheek fillers. She is also thought to have enhanced her eyelids, according to Holistic Plastic Surgeon Anthony Youn (via Pressreader).

It appears that Noah has had injections of filler into her cheeks and limps to plump them up...She may also have had an upper eyelid lift, causing her eyes to look more open. She looks very different.

In May 2022, Noah was forced to clap back at a fan who accused her of having lip injections and being 'so fake'. She did not give a direct response but instead lip-synced Tattletale Rat. The singer had previously told people in an X post to stop scrutinizing her looks.

I'm so – tired of yall commenting on every damn thing I do since I was a kid. Yall are gon say I'm breathing wrong next...I am v aware there's a lot of you who don't like me or the way I look. You guys have made it very clear since I was probably younger than 12.

Noah Cyrus struggled with online hate regarding her appearance

Since her preteens, Noah has faced body shaming online. She opened up about her suicidal thoughts in a past Instagram story after the internet tried to tear her down following her engagement news to her boyfriend, German fashion designer Pinkus.

Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body as you all did when I was still just 11-12 years old...I was led to believe by these same people on the internet that myself, that little girl self didn't deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards. I've been reminded again today how deeply (ruined) the internet is and how it turned me against myself and lead myself to believe I should kill myself, wasn't worth living, ended up suicidal and dependent on drugs.

In her previous Paper Magazine interview, Noah revealed all the negative comments about how she looks got into her, leading to self-hate.

People pinpointing what you're afraid of about yourself makes you hate yourself. When I was little, I wasn't posting pictures of myself — those pictures were just on the internet because my family was my family. I read the comments about my face and things they would change about me. That made me grow to hate my face and my body. That still sticks with me.

FAQs

Noah Cyrus' no eyebrows trend continues to raise questions after the instant change from her former dark brows. Here are some frequently asked questions about the new look.

Does Noah Cyrus have eyebrows?

The singer-songwriter has eyebrows. She bleaches them, which makes them look shaved.

What is the deal with bleached eyebrows?

Bleached eyebrows are a beauty trend that gained popularity in the 1990s, re-emerging in the 2020s. It involves lightening the eyebrows to a pale colour that makes them appear almost invisible. Celebrities and models have popularized the trend.

Noah Cyrus' eyebrows and fashion choices are not the only things that have changed. She continues to evolve as an artist as she builds an independent career in music.

