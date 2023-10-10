1000-Pound Sisters, Tammy Slaton's forehead: All about her condition

Tammy Slaton is a reality TV personality featured on the TLC show 1000-Pound Sisters. She and her sister, Amy, have garnered a huge fanbase since joining the show in 2020. The duo has been working together to lose weight. Their appearance on the series has also led to fans questioning the issue with Tammy Slaton's forehead.

Tammy and her sister Amy have been trying to lose weight since middle school but were unsuccessful. Joining 1000-Lb Sisters has helped the Kentucky natives achieve their weight-loss goals, including checking into a food addiction rehab and following a strict diet.

Why does Tammy Slaton have a lump on her forehead?

Tammy has had a bulging forehead from a tender age, earning her the moniker fat forehead girl. 1000-lb Sisters fans expressed concerns after noticing the bulging size kept changing.

Some opined that the 1000-pound sister's forehead is a lipoma, a benign tumour that is most likely harmless. According to her doctor, the lump results from fat sockets forming because of her obesity, adding that it would continue to fluctuate in size unless she maintains her weight.

How much does Tammy weigh now?

The 1000-lb Sisters star weighed 717 pounds, her heaviest, at the end of 2021. At some point, she stopped breathing due to being overweight and had to be placed in a medical-induced coma. After hospitalization, she checked into a food addiction rehab centre.

While in rehab, Tammy needed to reach 550 pounds to qualify for gastric bypass surgery and was impressively able to reach 534.7 pounds. She underwent weight loss surgery in the summer of 2022 and currently weighs around 375 pounds. She occasionally shares her journey with her Instagram and TikTok followers.

What does Tammy Slaton identify as?

In a 2021 episode of 1000-LB Sisters show Tammy revealed to her boyfriend, Jerry, in the presence of her sister, Amy and her husband, Michael, that she was pansexual. She said,

It's about how they make me feel, not how they look. It means love is love… I would date anybody whether they're transgender, straight, gay.

The reality star initially identified as bi-sexual. She realized she was pansexual after one of her friends explained what it meant. Her then-boyfriend Jerry took the news positively, telling her he still loved her.

Who is Tammy's husband?

In November 2022, Tammy tied the knot with a fellow rehab patient, Caleb Willingham. They had known each other for several months after meeting at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, a food addiction facility in Ohio. Caleb unfortunately passed away on 1 July 2023 at age 40.

Tammy Slaton's forehead is no longer an issue of concern as she continues to showcase her impressive weight loss journey. 1000-LB Sisters fans have had a front-row seat to her weight struggles, and she has inspired others with similar problems.

