Staying True Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

Staying True Zee World is the story of a young and ambitious lady, Paragi, who struggles to fulfil her dream in a conservative Indian society. She is hitched to a family accepting that ladies can never stretch beyond men in their daily existence. How Paragi battles through various challenges will undoubtedly motivate cutting-edge ladies.

Staying True encompasses professional casts carefully selected to make the show's theme real and ensure every viewer gets value for their time. Here is what we know about the highly anticipated show so far.

Staying True plot summary

The show is centred around a patriarchal society where women fight for their fundamental rights to education and freedom of choice. While the situation has been changing gradually, we often hear or witness stories of a woman's courage and undeterred spirit to fulfil her dreams despite all odds.

Staying True mirrors that struggle in the life of Paragi, an enthusiastic woman who has dreams of becoming an IAS officer. However, she must find a way to do this while her husband and his family constantly try to put her down. Will she fulfil her heart's desires, or will her foes succeed in killing her dream? These are part of the things viewers are expected to watch out for as the show airs.

Staying True full story

The story begins with the introduction of a vibrant lady, Paragi, played by Akshita, getting ready for her sister's sangeet. However, amid the festivities, it is also a big day for Paragi, who is looking forward to achieving her dream of applying for the UPSC exams.

Despite Paragi's determination to fulfil her and her late father's wish of becoming an IAS officer, hr badi maa Chanda, played by Richa, is unhappy with her aspirations.

Chanda and her kids dislike Paragi and are often seen exploiting her for household chores. A new twist unfolds when she is about to submit her USPC form. Will Paragi manage to achieve her goal, or will society sabotage this?

Staying True cast members (with images)

The drama TV show features talented actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Below are interesting facts that you should take into account about them:

Akshita Mudgal as Paragi

Akshita is a renowned Indian actress born on July 9 2002. The 21-year-old has appeared in several notable TV series, such as Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Mr X, and Brothers. She has also played the female lead for the Zee TV show Iss Mod Se Jaate hain opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj. In 2021, the on-screen star won the Best Actress Award at Lions Gold Awards.

Hitesh Bharadwaj as Sanjay Pathak

Hitesh is a talented model, actor, poet and anchor known for playing Manav Sharma in Choti Sarrdaarni, Ravi in Agar Tum Saath Ho and Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain. He was born on December 23 1991, and made his acting debut in 2012. Some of his other acting credits include:

Choti Sarrdaarni

Udaariyaan

Suvreen Guggal

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Jaane Kyon De Yaaron

Staying True episodes

You can find the show's teasers online to see what to expect in each episode. In addition, you can also find previews of each episode on Zee World's YouTube channel. The series comes to your screens on April 12 2023, at 2140hrs replacing Razia Sultan. The show has one season, and season two has yet to have an official release date.

Staying True Zee World will get you hooked through its captivating storyline and surprising plot twists. The suspense and other dramatic elements in the television series make it one of a kind. Even if you do not enjoy watching drama series, you will likely have a rethink after watching an episode.

