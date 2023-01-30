Who is the highest-paid model in the world in 2024? Top 20 list
Modeling has become one of the world's most sought-after careers due to its high earnings. One can be the face of high-end fashion brands with the right agency. Some of the highest-paid models got recognition from participating in local beauty pageants as teenagers. Discover the highest-paid model in the world in 2024 below.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Who is the highest-paid model in the world?
- 9. Karlie Kloss ($40 million)
- 11. Doutzen Kroes ($35 million)
- Who is the highest-paid model in the world?
- Who is the richest supermodel?
- Who is the highest-paid model ever?
- Who is the highest-paid model of all time?
- Who is the top model in the world in 2024?
- Who is the number 1 supermodel of all time?
- Who is the highest-paid model in the world - male?
This article lists the world's most famous models, considered the highest-paid and wealthiest in this profession. These models are often seen on international fashion show runways, renowned magazines' covers, and other publications.
Who is the highest-paid model in the world?
From newcomers to retired runway veterans, these are the 20 highest-paid models ranked by their net worth:
|Rank
|Model's name
|Estimated net worth
|1.
|Gisele Bündchen
|$400 million
|2.
|Chrissy Teigen
|$100 million
|3.
|Adriana Lima
|$95 million
|4.
|Alessandra Ambrósio
|80 million
|5.
|Kendall Jenner
|$60 million
|6.
|Miranda Kerr
|$60 million
|7.
|Natalie Vodianova
|$50 million
|8.
|Cara Delevingne
|$50 million
|9.
|Karlie Kloss
|$40 million
|10.
|Liu Wen
|$40 million
|11.
|Doutzen Kroes
|$35 million
|12.
|Rosie Huntington Whitely
|$30 million
|13.
|Gigi Hadid
|$30 million
|14.
|Joan Smalls
|$26 million
|15.
|Candice Swanepoel
|$25 million
|16.
|Bella Hadid
|$25 million
|17.
|Lara Stone
|$14 million
|18.
|Jasmine Tookes
|$10 million
|19.
|Ashley Graham
|$10 million
|20.
|Kaia Gerber
|$5 million
Modeling is a lucrative industry. The fame that comes with this profession attracts mega brand endorsement deals and other businesses that boost the net worth of models and enable them to attain multimillionaire status. Read more about the world's top-earning models below:
1. Gisele Bündchen ($400 million)
- Full name: Gisele Caroline Bündchen
- Birthdate: 20 July 1980
- Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Horizontina, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Height: 1.80 m
- Spouse: Tom Brady (2009 – 2022)
- Children: 2
In 1993, Gisele took a modeling course to correct her posture. The following year, she was discovered by Elite Model Management. Gisele came second in the Elite Model Look contest and launched her career at 14. Her big break in 2020 after signing with Victoria's Secret.
Bündchen's wealth is valued at $400 million, and she earns about $40 million annually. Her net worth is independent from her ex-husband Tom Brady's $300 million fortune.
2. Chrissy Teigen ($100 million)
- Full name: Christine Diane Teigen
- Birthdate: 30 November 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Delta, Utah, United States
- Height: 1.74 m
- Spouse: John Legend (2013 – present)
- Children: 1
Teigen's estimated net worth of $100 million includes that of her husband, John Legend. Even though their net worth is tied together, he is significantly wealthier than Chrissy. Teigen began modeling as an IGN Babe in 2004 and signed with IMG Models in 2008. Her career took off when featured in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
3. Adriana Lima ($95 million)
- Full name: Adriana Lima
- Birthdate: 12 June 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil
- Height: 1.78 m
- Spouse: Marko Jarić (2009 – 2016)
- Children: 3
Adriana was 15 when she won the Ford Supermodel of Brazil competition. The following year, she was second in the Ford Supermodel of the World contest and signed with Elite Model Management. Adriana has worked for international designers like Giorgio Armani, Guess, and Versace. Her fortune is worth $95 million, and she makes about $11 million annually.
4. Alessandra Ambrósio ($80 million)
- Full name: Alessandra Corine Ambrósio
- Birthdate: 11 April 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Erechim, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Height: 1.77 m
- Partner: Jamie Mazur (2005 – 2018)
- Children: 2
Ambrósio was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017. She is a National Multiple Sclerosis Society ambassador and has modeled for fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Next. Alessandra Ambrósio has an estimated net worth of $80 million.
5. Kendall Jenner ($60 million)
- Full name: Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley
- Birthdate: 3 November 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Height: 1.75 m
With her appearance in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and numerous modeling gigs for high-end brands, it is no wonder Kendall is a top-earning supermodel. Her net worth is estimated at $60 million.
6. Miranda Kerr ($60 million)
- Full name: Miranda May Kerr
- Birthdate: 20 April 1983
- Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
- Height: 1.75 m
- Spouse: Evan Spiegel (2017 – present), Orlando Bloom (2010 – 2013)
- Children: 4
Kerr was the first Australian to participate in the Victoria's Secret campaign in 2007 after winning the nationwide model search by Dolly magazine and Impulse fragrances. Her wealth is valued at around $60 million.
7. Natalie Vodianova ($50 million)
- Full name: Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova
- Birthdate: 28 February 1982
- Age: 42 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
- Height: 1.76 m
- Spouse: Antoine Arnault (2020 – present), Justin Portman (2001 – 2011)
- Children: 3
Natalia's wealth is valued at $50 million. She is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and among the models with the most Vogue cover appearances. Vodianova has appeared on the cover of International Vogue 86 times.
8. Cara Delevingne ($50 million)
- Full name: Cara Jocelyn Delevingne
- Birthdate: 12 August 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
- Height: 1.73 m
Cara is among the top 10 highest-paid models in the world. She dropped out of school at 17 to pursue modeling and signed with Storm Management in 2009. Her breakthrough came after a few years. Dolce & Gabbana, Jason Wu, Burberry, and Mulberry are some of the big brands Cara has worked with. Her wealth is estimated at $50 million.
9. Karlie Kloss ($40 million)
- Full name: Karlie Elizabeth Kloss
- Birthdate: 3 August 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Height: 1.88 m
- Spouse: Joshua Kushner (2018 – present)
- Children: 2
Vogue Paris listed Karlie among the "top 30 models of the 2000s" when she was 17. Since starting her career, Karlie has partnered with renowned fashion companies such as Victoria's Secret. She resigned from Victoria's Secret in 2015 to study at the New York University. Her wealth amounts to $40 million.
10. Liu Wen ($40 million)
- Full name: Liu Wen
- Birthdate: 27 January 1988
- Age: 36 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Yongzhou, China
- Height: 1.79 m
Liu Wen's net worth is roughly $40 million. She was the first Chinese model to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the first East Asian spokesmodel for Estée Lauder cosmetics, and the first Asian model to make it to Forbes magazine's annual highest-paid models list.
11. Doutzen Kroes ($35 million)
- Full name: Doutzen Kroes
- Birthdate: 23 January 1985
- Age: 39 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Gytsjerk, the Netherlands
- Height: 1.79 m
- Spouse: Sunnery James (2010 – present)
- Children: 3
Kroes is a famous Dutch actress and has been featured as a model on the covers of Vogue, Glamour, and Time. She was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2008 until 2014, making her the second Dutch "Angel" after Karen Mulder. Kroes has a net worth of around $35 million.
12. Rosie Huntington Whitely ($30 million)
- Full name: Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley
- Birthdate: 18 April 1987
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Plymouth, United Kingdom
- Height: 1.75 m
- Partner: Jason Statham (2010 – present)
- Children: 2
Rosie is best known for her work for lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret. Her net worth is $30 million, but combined with her partner, actor Jason Statham, the two are worth around $120 million. Rosie is the face of the Australian cosmetic company Model Co.
13. Gigi Hadid ($30 million)
- Full name: Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid
- Birthdate: 23 April 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Height: 1.80 m
- Partner: Zayn Malik (2015 – 2021)
- Children: 1
Gigi's modeling career began when Paul Marciano of Guess Clothing discovered her at two. Since then, she has worked with fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, and Topshop. Her net worth is nearly $30 million
14. Joan Smalls ($26 million)
- Full name: Joan Smalls Rodriguez
- Birthdate: 11 July 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Hatillo, Puerto Rico
- Height: 1.79 m
Joan entered the world of fashion in 2007 after moving in with her aunt in Queens, New York. She signed with Elite Model Management. Shortly after, she became a true force on the runway. Today, Joan Smalls' estimated net worth is $26 million net worth.
15. Candice Swanepoel ($25 million)
- Full name: Candice Susan Swanepoel
- Birthdate: 20 October 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Mooi River, South Africa
- Height: 1.78 m
- Partner: Hermann Nicoli (2005 – 2018)
- Children: 2
Candice is known for her work with Victoria's Secret. The South African has been featured on various fashion covers, including Lush, Harper's Bazar, and GQ. Her net worth is around $25 million.
16. Bella Hadid ($25 million)
- Full name: Isabella Khair Hadid
- Birthdate: 9 October 1996
- Age: 27 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Washington, D.C., United States
- Height: 1.75 m
Bella's wealth is valued at $25 million. Her older sister, Gigi, and younger brother, Anwar, are also models. She is naturally blonde like her sister but chose to dye her hair brown to set herself apart. Bella's first modeling job was for a Flynn Skye commercial project when she was 16.
17. Lara Stone ($14 million)
- Full name: Lara Catherina Stone
- Birthdate: 20 December 1983
- Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Geldrop, the Netherlands
- Height: 1.78 m
- Spouse: David Grievson (2021 – present), David Walliams (2010 – 2015)
- Children: 1
Lara was 12 when she was discovered in the Paris Metro. At 15, she joined the Elite Modeling Agency in 1999. After being expelled from school, it took many years for Lara to be signed to IMG in 2006. Since then, the Dutch supermodel has been associated with big brands like Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss. She has around $14 million in net worth.
18. Jasmine Tookes ($10 million)
- Full name: Jasmine Tookes
- Birthdate: 1 February 1991
- Age: 33 years (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Huntington Beach, California, United States
- Height: 1.75 m
- Children: 1
Jasmine was one of eleven new models for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2012. She has appeared in Italian, American, French, German, Spanish Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Numéro, W, and V editorials. The model has an estimated net worth of $10 million and makes around $4 million annually.
19. Ashley Graham ($10 million)
- Full name: Ashley Graham
- Birthdate: 30 October 1987
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lincoln, Nebraska, United States
- Height: 1.78 m
- Spouse: Justin Ervin (2010 – present)
- Children: 3
Ashley is among the few plus-size models mentioned on the list of top models in the world. With an estimated fortune of $10 million, she has graced the covers of Vogue, Glamour, Elle UK, Style Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Sports Illustrated, and many other publications.
20. Kaia Gerber ($5 million)
- Full name: Kaia Jordan Gerber
- Birthdate: 3 September 2001
- Age: 22 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Height: 1.77 m
Gerber has achieved a net worth of around $5 million from her modeling career. She was 10 when she landed her first gig with Versace's junior line, Young Versace. Gerber made her acting debut at 15 in Sister Cities as the young Carolina and made her runway debut for Raf Simons's Calvin Klein Collection at 16 in 2017.
Who is the highest-paid model in the world?
Gisele Bündchen is the highest-paid model in the world. So far, she is considered the world's wealthiest model because of her impressive net worth of around $400 million. Gisele has been in the industry for decades, ever since she was pre-teen.
Who is the richest supermodel?
Gisele Bündchen is the world's wealthiest supermodel, with an estimated net worth of $400 million. She began modeling at age 14, and her net worth is independent of her ex-husband Tom Brady's $300 million fortune.
Who is the highest-paid model ever?
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is the world's most expensive model. Her annual income is around $40 million, while her net worth is approximately. The model earned over $500 million between 2000 and 2020.
Who is the highest-paid Victoria's Secret model?
Gisele Bündchen is the highest-paid Victoria's Secret Angel. She made about $400 million when working for the company. In 2000 alone, Bündchen signed a $25 million contract with Victoria's Secret and ended the contract in 2007. Also, the $15 million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra she wore in 2000 was listed in Guinness World Records as the most expensive lingerie ever created.
Who is the highest-paid model of all time?
Gisele Bündchen topped Forbes' highest-paid models list from 2002 to 2017 until Kendal Jenner grabbed the top spot.
Who is the top model in the world in 2024?
Kendal Jenner is considered the number 1 model worldwide due to the bulk of wealth she accumulates yearly from international fashion show runways. She is also among the world's most-followed people on Instagram.
Who is the number 1 supermodel of all time?
Cindy Crawford is the world's top model girl of all time. She rose to fame in the '80s and '90s because of her iconic look and built one of the most successful careers in the industry.
Who is the highest-paid model in the world - male?
David Gandy is the highest-paid male model, with an estimated net worth of $15 million. The English model began his career after winning a televised model-search competition. For several years, he was the lead male model for Dolce & Gabbana.
Gisele Bündchen is considered the highest-paid model in the world, with an impressive net worth of approximately $400 million. She proves that one can balance motherhood and family with modeling.
Briefly.co.za wrote about Jay Alvarrez, who, at 15, dropped out of school to pursue his passion for modeling. With barely any resources, he has fought tooth and nail to become a household name in the fashion industry and turned his passion into a career.
His decision to pursue his career has undoubtedly paid off in the end. Alvarrez gained popularity due to his filming and videography skills, often used in his Instagram and YouTube vlogs.
Source: Briefly News