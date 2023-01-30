Who is the highest-paid model in the world in 2024? Top 20 list

Modeling has become one of the world's most sought-after careers due to its high earnings. One can be the face of high-end fashion brands with the right agency. Some of the highest-paid models got recognition from participating in local beauty pageants as teenagers. Discover the highest-paid model in the world in 2024 below.

The world's top-paid models have impressive net worth and command massive social media following. Photo: @theashleygraham, @Doutzen, @modelliuwen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This article lists the world's most famous models, considered the highest-paid and wealthiest in this profession. These models are often seen on international fashion show runways, renowned magazines' covers, and other publications.

Who is the highest-paid model in the world?

From newcomers to retired runway veterans, these are the 20 highest-paid models ranked by their net worth:

Rank Model's name Estimated net worth 1. Gisele Bündchen $400 million 2. Chrissy Teigen $100 million 3. Adriana Lima $95 million 4. Alessandra Ambrósio 80 million 5. Kendall Jenner $60 million 6. Miranda Kerr $60 million 7. Natalie Vodianova $50 million 8. Cara Delevingne $50 million 9. Karlie Kloss $40 million 10. Liu Wen $40 million 11. Doutzen Kroes $35 million 12. Rosie Huntington Whitely $30 million 13. Gigi Hadid $30 million 14. Joan Smalls $26 million 15. Candice Swanepoel $25 million 16. Bella Hadid $25 million 17. Lara Stone $14 million 18. Jasmine Tookes $10 million 19. Ashley Graham $10 million 20. Kaia Gerber $5 million

Modeling is a lucrative industry. The fame that comes with this profession attracts mega brand endorsement deals and other businesses that boost the net worth of models and enable them to attain multimillionaire status. Read more about the world's top-earning models below:

1. Gisele Bündchen ($400 million)

Gisele Bündchen makes money from beauty deals with big brands such as Chanel. Photo: @Gisele (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Gisele Caroline Bündchen

Gisele Caroline Bündchen Birthdate: 20 July 1980

20 July 1980 Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)

43 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Horizontina, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Horizontina, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Height: 1.80 m

1.80 m Spouse: Tom Brady (2009 – 2022)

Tom Brady (2009 – 2022) Children: 2

In 1993, Gisele took a modeling course to correct her posture. The following year, she was discovered by Elite Model Management. Gisele came second in the Elite Model Look contest and launched her career at 14. Her big break in 2020 after signing with Victoria's Secret.

Bündchen's wealth is valued at $400 million, and she earns about $40 million annually. Her net worth is independent from her ex-husband Tom Brady's $300 million fortune.

2. Chrissy Teigen ($100 million)

Chrissy began her professional modeling career in 2004 as an IGN Babe. Photo: @CravingsbyChrissyTeigen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Christine Diane Teigen

Christine Diane Teigen Birthdate: 30 November 1985

30 November 1985 Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)

38 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Delta, Utah, United States

Delta, Utah, United States Height: 1.74 m

1.74 m Spouse: John Legend (2013 – present)

John Legend (2013 – present) Children: 1

Teigen's estimated net worth of $100 million includes that of her husband, John Legend. Even though their net worth is tied together, he is significantly wealthier than Chrissy. Teigen began modeling as an IGN Babe in 2004 and signed with IMG Models in 2008. Her career took off when featured in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

3. Adriana Lima ($95 million)

Adriana Lima is the longest-running Victoria's Secret Angel (2000 – 2018) and the spokesmodel for Maybelline cosmetics. Photo: @AdrianaLima (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima Birthdate: 12 June 1981

12 June 1981 Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)

42 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil

Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Spouse: Marko Jarić (2009 – 2016)

Marko Jarić (2009 – 2016) Children: 3

Adriana was 15 when she won the Ford Supermodel of Brazil competition. The following year, she was second in the Ford Supermodel of the World contest and signed with Elite Model Management. Adriana has worked for international designers like Giorgio Armani, Guess, and Versace. Her fortune is worth $95 million, and she makes about $11 million annually.

4. Alessandra Ambrósio ($80 million)

Alessandra was the first spokesmodel for Victoria's Secret's PINK line. Photo: @Alessandra (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Alessandra Corine Ambrósio

Alessandra Corine Ambrósio Birthdate: 11 April 1981

11 April 1981 Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)

42 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Erechim, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Erechim, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Height: 1.77 m

1.77 m Partner: Jamie Mazur (2005 – 2018)

Jamie Mazur (2005 – 2018) Children: 2

Ambrósio was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017. She is a National Multiple Sclerosis Society ambassador and has modeled for fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Next. Alessandra Ambrósio has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

5. Kendall Jenner ($60 million)

Kendall Jenner began modeling at the age of 14. Photo: @KendallJenner (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley Birthdate: 3 November 1995

3 November 1995 Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)

28 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Height: 1.75 m

With her appearance in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and numerous modeling gigs for high-end brands, it is no wonder Kendall is a top-earning supermodel. Her net worth is estimated at $60 million.

6. Miranda Kerr ($60 million)

Miranda Kerr rose to prominence in 2007 as one of the Victoria's Secret Angels. Photo: @MirandaKerr (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Miranda May Kerr

Miranda May Kerr Birthdate: 20 April 1983

20 April 1983 Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)

40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Spouse: Evan Spiegel (2017 – present), Orlando Bloom (2010 – 2013)

Evan Spiegel (2017 – present), Orlando Bloom (2010 – 2013) Children: 4

Kerr was the first Australian to participate in the Victoria's Secret campaign in 2007 after winning the nationwide model search by Dolly magazine and Impulse fragrances. Her wealth is valued at around $60 million.

7. Natalie Vodianova ($50 million)

Natalie began her career as a model at the age of 16. Photo: @natasupernova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova

Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova Birthdate: 28 February 1982

28 February 1982 Age: 42 years (as of 2024)

42 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia Height: 1.76 m

1.76 m Spouse: Antoine Arnault (2020 – present), Justin Portman (2001 – 2011)

Antoine Arnault (2020 – present), Justin Portman (2001 – 2011) Children: 3

Natalia's wealth is valued at $50 million. She is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and among the models with the most Vogue cover appearances. Vodianova has appeared on the cover of International Vogue 86 times.

8. Cara Delevingne ($50 million)

Cara has won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards twice. Photo: @CaraDelevingneOfficialPage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Cara Jocelyn Delevingne

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne Birthdate: 12 August 1992

12 August 1992 Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)

31 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom Height: 1.73 m

Cara is among the top 10 highest-paid models in the world. She dropped out of school at 17 to pursue modeling and signed with Storm Management in 2009. Her breakthrough came after a few years. Dolce & Gabbana, Jason Wu, Burberry, and Mulberry are some of the big brands Cara has worked with. Her wealth is estimated at $50 million.

9. Karlie Kloss ($40 million)

Kloss was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2013 until 2015. Photo: @karliekloss (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Karlie Elizabeth Kloss

Karlie Elizabeth Kloss Birthdate: 3 August 1992

3 August 1992 Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)

31 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Height: 1.88 m

1.88 m Spouse: Joshua Kushner (2018 – present)

Joshua Kushner (2018 – present) Children: 2

Vogue Paris listed Karlie among the "top 30 models of the 2000s" when she was 17. Since starting her career, Karlie has partnered with renowned fashion companies such as Victoria's Secret. She resigned from Victoria's Secret in 2015 to study at the New York University. Her wealth amounts to $40 million.

10. Liu Wen ($40 million)

Wen was the first Asian model to be mentioned on Forbes magazine's list of highest-paid models. Photo: @modelliuwen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Liu Wen

Liu Wen Birthdate: 27 January 1988

27 January 1988 Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

36 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Yongzhou, China

Yongzhou, China Height: 1.79 m

Liu Wen's net worth is roughly $40 million. She was the first Chinese model to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the first East Asian spokesmodel for Estée Lauder cosmetics, and the first Asian model to make it to Forbes magazine's annual highest-paid models list.

11. Doutzen Kroes ($35 million)

Doutzen began her modeling career in 2003 in the Netherlands and later moved to New York City. Photo: @Doutzen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Doutzen Kroes

Doutzen Kroes Birthdate: 23 January 1985

23 January 1985 Age: 39 years (as of 2024)

39 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Gytsjerk, the Netherlands

Gytsjerk, the Netherlands Height: 1.79 m

1.79 m Spouse: Sunnery James (2010 – present)

Sunnery James (2010 – present) Children: 3

Kroes is a famous Dutch actress and has been featured as a model on the covers of Vogue, Glamour, and Time. She was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2008 until 2014, making her the second Dutch "Angel" after Karen Mulder. Kroes has a net worth of around $35 million.

12. Rosie Huntington Whitely ($30 million)

Rosie Huntington Whiteley made her modeling debut at the age of 16. Photo: @Rosie.H.W (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley Birthdate: 18 April 1987

18 April 1987 Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)

36 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Plymouth, United Kingdom

Plymouth, United Kingdom Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Partner: Jason Statham (2010 – present)

Jason Statham (2010 – present) Children: 2

Rosie is best known for her work for lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret. Her net worth is $30 million, but combined with her partner, actor Jason Statham, the two are worth around $120 million. Rosie is the face of the Australian cosmetic company Model Co.

13. Gigi Hadid ($30 million)

In 2016, Hadid was named the International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Photo: @officialgigihadid (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid

Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid Birthdate: 23 April 1995

23 April 1995 Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)

28 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Height: 1.80 m

1.80 m Partner: Zayn Malik (2015 – 2021)

Zayn Malik (2015 – 2021) Children: 1

Gigi's modeling career began when Paul Marciano of Guess Clothing discovered her at two. Since then, she has worked with fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, and Topshop. Her net worth is nearly $30 million

14. Joan Smalls ($26 million)

In 2011, Joan became the first Latina model to represent Estee Lauder. Photo: @therealjoansmalls (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Joan Smalls Rodriguez

Joan Smalls Rodriguez Birthdate: 11 July 1988

11 July 1988 Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)

35 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Hatillo, Puerto Rico

Hatillo, Puerto Rico Height: 1.79 m

Joan entered the world of fashion in 2007 after moving in with her aunt in Queens, New York. She signed with Elite Model Management. Shortly after, she became a true force on the runway. Today, Joan Smalls' estimated net worth is $26 million net worth.

15. Candice Swanepoel ($25 million)

Candice Swanepoel became Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010. Photo: @angelcandices (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Candice Susan Swanepoel

Candice Susan Swanepoel Birthdate: 20 October 1988

20 October 1988 Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)

35 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Mooi River, South Africa

Mooi River, South Africa Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Partner: Hermann Nicoli (2005 – 2018)

Hermann Nicoli (2005 – 2018) Children: 2

Candice is known for her work with Victoria's Secret. The South African has been featured on various fashion covers, including Lush, Harper's Bazar, and GQ. Her net worth is around $25 million.

16. Bella Hadid ($25 million)

Bella Hadid has made over 29 appearances on international Vogue covers throughout her career. Photo: @OfficialBellaHadid (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Isabella Khair Hadid

Isabella Khair Hadid Birthdate: 9 October 1996

9 October 1996 Age: 27 years (as of March 2024)

27 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Washington, D.C., United States

Washington, D.C., United States Height: 1.75 m

Bella's wealth is valued at $25 million. Her older sister, Gigi, and younger brother, Anwar, are also models. She is naturally blonde like her sister but chose to dye her hair brown to set herself apart. Bella's first modeling job was for a Flynn Skye commercial project when she was 16.

17. Lara Stone ($14 million)

Laura was discovered at 12 in the Paris Metro and later participated in the Elite Model Look competition at 15. Photo: @lara_stone (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Lara Catherina Stone

Lara Catherina Stone Birthdate: 20 December 1983

20 December 1983 Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)

40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Geldrop, the Netherlands

Geldrop, the Netherlands Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Spouse: David Grievson (2021 – present), David Walliams (2010 – 2015)

David Grievson (2021 – present), David Walliams (2010 – 2015) Children: 1

Lara was 12 when she was discovered in the Paris Metro. At 15, she joined the Elite Modeling Agency in 1999. After being expelled from school, it took many years for Lara to be signed to IMG in 2006. Since then, the Dutch supermodel has been associated with big brands like Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss. She has around $14 million in net worth.

18. Jasmine Tookes ($10 million)

Tookes' first commercial ad campaigns were in 2010 for UGG Australia and Gap. Photo: @jastookes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes Birthdate: 1 February 1991

1 February 1991 Age: 33 years (as of 2024)

33 years (as of 2024) Birthplace: Huntington Beach, California, United States

Huntington Beach, California, United States Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Children: 1

Jasmine was one of eleven new models for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2012. She has appeared in Italian, American, French, German, Spanish Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Numéro, W, and V editorials. The model has an estimated net worth of $10 million and makes around $4 million annually.

19. Ashley Graham ($10 million)

Graham debuted on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. Photo: @theashleygraham (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Birthdate: 30 October 1987

30 October 1987 Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)

36 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lincoln, Nebraska, United States

Lincoln, Nebraska, United States Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Spouse: Justin Ervin (2010 – present)

Justin Ervin (2010 – present) Children: 3

Ashley is among the few plus-size models mentioned on the list of top models in the world. With an estimated fortune of $10 million, she has graced the covers of Vogue, Glamour, Elle UK, Style Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Sports Illustrated, and many other publications.

20. Kaia Gerber ($5 million)

Kaia walked for fashion houses like Valentino and Versace alongside her mother, model Cindy Crawford, during the 2018 Spring Fashion Week. Photo: @KaiaGerber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kaia Jordan Gerber

Kaia Jordan Gerber Birthdate: 3 September 2001

3 September 2001 Age: 22 years (as of March 2024)

22 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Height: 1.77 m

Gerber has achieved a net worth of around $5 million from her modeling career. She was 10 when she landed her first gig with Versace's junior line, Young Versace. Gerber made her acting debut at 15 in Sister Cities as the young Carolina and made her runway debut for Raf Simons's Calvin Klein Collection at 16 in 2017.

Who is the highest-paid model in the world?

Gisele Bündchen is the highest-paid model in the world. So far, she is considered the world's wealthiest model because of her impressive net worth of around $400 million. Gisele has been in the industry for decades, ever since she was pre-teen.

Who is the richest supermodel?

Gisele Bündchen is the world's wealthiest supermodel, with an estimated net worth of $400 million. She began modeling at age 14, and her net worth is independent of her ex-husband Tom Brady's $300 million fortune.

Who is the highest-paid model ever?

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is the world's most expensive model. Her annual income is around $40 million, while her net worth is approximately. The model earned over $500 million between 2000 and 2020.

Who is the highest-paid Victoria's Secret model?

Gisele Bündchen is the highest-paid Victoria's Secret Angel. She made about $400 million when working for the company. In 2000 alone, Bündchen signed a $25 million contract with Victoria's Secret and ended the contract in 2007. Also, the $15 million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra she wore in 2000 was listed in Guinness World Records as the most expensive lingerie ever created.

Who is the highest-paid model of all time?

Gisele Bündchen topped Forbes' highest-paid models list from 2002 to 2017 until Kendal Jenner grabbed the top spot.

Who is the top model in the world in 2024?

Kendal Jenner is considered the number 1 model worldwide due to the bulk of wealth she accumulates yearly from international fashion show runways. She is also among the world's most-followed people on Instagram.

Who is the number 1 supermodel of all time?

Cindy Crawford is the world's top model girl of all time. She rose to fame in the '80s and '90s because of her iconic look and built one of the most successful careers in the industry.

Who is the highest-paid model in the world - male?

David Gandy is the highest-paid male model, with an estimated net worth of $15 million. The English model began his career after winning a televised model-search competition. For several years, he was the lead male model for Dolce & Gabbana.

Gisele Bündchen is considered the highest-paid model in the world, with an impressive net worth of approximately $400 million. She proves that one can balance motherhood and family with modeling.

Briefly.co.za wrote about Jay Alvarrez, who, at 15, dropped out of school to pursue his passion for modeling. With barely any resources, he has fought tooth and nail to become a household name in the fashion industry and turned his passion into a career.

His decision to pursue his career has undoubtedly paid off in the end. Alvarrez gained popularity due to his filming and videography skills, often used in his Instagram and YouTube vlogs.

Source: Briefly News