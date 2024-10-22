A learner shared her fairytale matric dance video on social media, complete with a donkey carriage ride

The TikTok video shows her looking stunning in a short gold dress with matching stilettos as she travels to the event

Mzansi people in the comments section were touched by the unique ride, and many are calling her a princess

A learner shared visuals of her matric dance day. Image: @selflessqueen_33

Mzansi loves a good matric dance moment, and one learner just gave everyone serious fairytale vibes with her magical entrance.

Magical matric dance ride

Forget limos and fancy cars, this young lady travelled to her big night in a donkey carriage.

The video shared on her TikTok page @selflessqueen_33, shows her journey from home to the event, and it’s safe to say she turned heads.

Beautiful matric dance dress

The learner looked absolutely stunning in a short gold dress paired with matching stilettos. She served major princess vibes driven by two young boys who looked like her brothers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by matric dance video

The clip was charming, unique, and totally warmed hearts across Mzansi. It gained thousands of views, with netizens falling in love with her look and the special ride.

See some comments below:

@Blu_73 said:

"So special, 🥰🥰 so unique. 🤍🤍"

@NonhlanhlaMakgasane commented:

"Indeed you were princess Sofia nana. 🥰🥰🥰"

@Mpumelel.o posted:

"Definitely a show-stopper! 😂😂❤️ This one will have people talking for years to come!"

@pusheletjohunadik mentioned:

"The dress!🔥🔥 This is so beautiful stranger. ❤️"

@Nands stated:

"Oh princess, you are blessing that cart with your elegant beauty. 😍 😅 Love it."

@mamak2 wrote:

"She's so beautiful 😍 bathong. Hope you enjoyed nana. 🥰🥰"

@Bakae07 typed:

"Beautiful and unique. ♥️"

@Intemnandi added:

"In a carriage like the princess she is."

