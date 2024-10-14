A matric learner turned heads when he showed up to his dance in an old car that needed a bit of a push

The video of his bold entrance quickly went viral as South Africans marvelled at his confidence and energy

TikTok users joked about the commotion he caused but praised him for owning the moment like a boss

A learner's matric dance entrance turned heads on social media. Image: @oveeswagzz

Source: TikTok

Forget the fancy cars and limos! One matric learner decided to make a statement at his dance.

He rolled up in an old car that was colourfully decorated and full of personality.

All eyes on matric learner

The ride was a little janky and needed a push from his fellow learners. However, the young man stepped onto the red carpet like he was in a million-rand vehicle. As soon as the car pulled up, everyone’s attention was on him.

Matric dance video goes viral

The moment was shared on TikTok by @oveeswagzz, and the video has clocked 1.1 million views.

Watch the video below:

South Africans on TikTok loved the learner's confidence. The comments section is filled with jokes about the wild entrance.

See some reactions below:

@cakes👩🏾‍🦱 said:

"I was impressed until he started with the tongue. 😭😭😭"

@BotlaleMoloto pointed out:

"That's Zikwe's taxi mos, from Takalane Sesame. 🤣🤣"

@samukelisiwe commented:

"Mara yini ngama South African?😭😂😂 Ngeke uyibone lento kumanye ama country. 😭😂"

@surynavanhuysst41 wrote:

"From all the cars I've seen love this the most! Well done!"

@Eugene!🐬 joked:

"Yep that's me, you probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Naneh posted:

"This is really funny and he looks so good."

@Deekay0323 mentioned:

"I didn't see that one coming. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Thobeh added:

"It takes a very secure young person to do such. Proud of you young man.👌"

Girl’s matric dance entrance in robe

Similarly, Briefly News reported that one South African Grade 12 pupil rocked up in an unusual manner for her special night, and boy, she made an entrance that caused a huge buzz online.

Matic ball dance is one of the most anticipated events in a Garde 12 learner's calendar. The pupils go wild from their entrance to their clothing, cars and more.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News