The President delivers the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night at Parliament

Fashion was the order of the day at the SONA red carpet. Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams went for a simple traditional attire.

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams stunned on the red carpet. Image: Getty Images

Minister Abrahams stuns on the red carpet

The Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, stepped out in style on the red carpet in Parliament in Cape Town.

Stella spoke to the media and shared that she was styled by a local fashion designer, and her hair and make-up were also by a talented artist.

President delivers SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night at Parliament.

People of South Africa are expecting the President to address the energy crisis among other service delivery issues.

Mzanso weighs in on minister Ndabeni's attire

The minister left many people stunned by her fashion choices, which was a white and purple detailed traditional dress.

@TsipaA:

"My crush @Stellarated is looking cute tonight."

Other angered South Africans went in on Stella and ministers in general.

@DudulaWMCproxie:

"Fashion show while others are wearing rags and don't have food to eat."

@Bamthe81:

"Showing off, only thing they can glaringly flash in front of us. No delivery on their mandates, nothing. Nada."

@Clement_T1:

"This is a major insult to ordinary South Africans. SONA turned into a fashion circus. If we don't vote out the ANC we deserve whatever mockery we will be subjected to in the future."

@Sinawo_Thambo:

"When the only opposition in Parliament is not present, SONA becomes a fashion show of who is best dressed. Parliament has lost its teeth, worse, it’s teeth have been suspended! Let us elect the EFF in our numbers for public representatives who service people. It’s a matter of urgency!"

