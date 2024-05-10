A tiny teacher named Mosa Kuape showed off the stunning outfit she chose to wear to class

The garments included a black dress, polo neck, belt and handbag, with a pair of yellow shoes

Many social media users in the comment loved the teacher's style, showering her with compliments

A teacher received a round of applause in the comment section for her style. Images: @mosa_kuape

A little teacher slayed on social media platforms after she showed off the outfit she wore to work.

Mosa Kuape, a disability activist and model, shared a video on her TikTok account (@mosa_kuape) showcasing her stunning black dress, belt, polo neck and handbag, with a touch of yellow seen on her shoes and red on her lips.

The little lady gave viewers a complete look at her outfit before jamming to the song Bula Nthweo by Vetkuk, Mahoota and DJ Maphorisa featuring Jelly Babie, Xduppy, Uncool MC and Ricky Lenyora.

Mosa captioned her post:

"Computer teacher... A little teacher and young teacher too."

Watch the stylish video below:

Internet users love tiny teacher's outfit

People in Mosa's comment section could not get enough of her style as they flooded the post with compliments.

@khankhalii_ adored the entire outfit, saying:

"I love the dress, especially the shoes."

Presumably inspired by the shoes, @kelz_sello shared:

"I should really start wearing my heels to work, the way I'm lazy to wear heels."

Taking to the comment section, @userbubus asked:

"Have you thought of creating a clothing line for tiny people?... Others hate getting clothes from the kiddies' section."

Mosa responded to the message:

"Of course. We at @inclusivefashion cater for everyone."

In awe of the teacher's outfit, @lungelomntungwa4 said:

"You just gained a follower. Every video I see, you look stunning."

Little teacher dances with pupils

In April, Briefly News reported that Mosa garnered over a million views for a video showing herself rocking a stylish and formal outfit as she engaged in a fun dance game with her pupils.

Taking great pride in her job, Mosa led the way as her pupils, most of whom were taller than her, followed behind and danced happily together. Netizens were amazed by how short the teacher was, while others in the comment section were convinced she was one of the pupils before reading her post's caption.

