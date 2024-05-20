Prince Kaybee is faced with song theft allegations by the former Idols SA contestant Botlhale Phora

The Wajelwa hitmaker first rudely responded to the allegations, and in a TikTok video, the singer said he would not stoop to his level

On his social media account, Prince Kaybee responded to the allegations, saying he did not steal anything and that he never spoke to Phora

Prince Kaybee has been accused of stealing a song from Botlhale Phora. The former Idols SA contestant went on social media to blast the music producer but received backlash from his supporters.

Prince Kaybee hit back at ‘Idols SA’ Season 13 contestant Botlhale Phora after he accused him of stealing his song. Image: @princekaybeesa

Musician Phora says Prince Kaybee stole his song

In a TikTok video, Botlhale Phora claimed that he had sent a song with the title Ready to Prince Kaybee via email, Messenger, and TikTok in the year 2021. Fast-forward to recently, he mentioned that he heard the song on social media platforms and was shocked.

Phora further explained that he reached out to Kaybee and asked if he could at least be featured on the song, but he said he was blocked.

Phora is adamant about stopping the theft of songs that some up-and-coming artists are subjected to in the industry.

“I am not going to keep quiet because you are a 'big' artist, and a lot of people fear facing people who are at the top. If we do not stop you guys now, this will continue to affect young and upcoming artists.”

Prince Kaybee hits back at Phora

The Wajelwa hitmaker hit back at the allegations in a series of rude responses. When called out on X (Twitter), Prince Kaybee said he never communicated with the artist and that the songs sound similar because they" were produced from the same template as Charlotte."

Prince Kaybee further debunked the claim that the songs are similar, saying they are two distinct tunes.

“I don’t know him, I have never received or replicated his song and I do not use that email address because I have a personal email. To address the songs, we can all hear they are two different songs, in different keys, and don’t even share similar chord progressions, so to say I stole the song is reaching really.”

He also stated that he makes his music.

