It seems as though the Hlophes are indeed welcoming a second wife by the name of Ayanda

When the rumours first got out, the Gagasi FM radio presenter denied it, saying it was a joke they made

But according to reports, Tracy has confirmed it on her Instagram page but has asked for privacy

Felix Hlophe and his wife, Tracy Smith-Hlophe, are back in the spotlight again regarding the polygamous marriage setup.

Felix Hlophe's wife, Tracy Smith-Hlophe, has addressed the hearsay about a second wife. Image: @tracy_p_smith. @felixhlophe

Source: Instagram

Tracy speaks on welcoming mam'ncane

Felix Hlophe might have brushed off the rumours of welcoming a second wife, but his wife Tracy has confirmed them. If Tracy's Instagram revelation is anything to go by, the Hlophes will welcome a second wife named Ayanda.

According to ZiMoja, Tracy asked for privacy in handling this situation, but she stated that there would be a mancave (second wife.)

The beauty disclosed that she was upset when she learned about Ayanda, but she carefully considered and accepted her.

"Firstly, we would like some privacy and respect for the way we have chosen to structure our family. I have known Ayanda for a long time. At first, when I met her, I was upset, but as I got to know her through many dates and travels, I got to accept her. This is all new for us and we will give information once the time is right."

Why Felix Hlophe debunked 2nd wife rumours

When news first made headlines, the celebrated Gagasi FM radio host denied it, saying it was a joke they had made with his wife. They had apparently received calls from concerned family members, but they assured them that such a thing would not happen.

Felix even stated that he could not afford polygamy as it can get expensive, but he would be open to it in the future.

Tracy labelled the news "sick allegations" in her confessional but has now asked for privacy.

"Yesterday we publicly distancing ourselves from these sick allegations. However, the matter involving Ayanda remains private."

Felix Hlophe joins MK Party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Felix Hlope has reportedly joined the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party and supports its leader, Jacob Zuma. Other stars who have confirmed their allegiance to the party include Papa Penny and Sibonile Ngubane.

Hlope, rumoured to be a devoted member, is said to be backing the party for its potential to improve artists' lives in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News