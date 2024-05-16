The South African Police Service confessed that they are not making any progress in finding Joslin Smith

Joslin went missing in February from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape, and the police said they had reached a dead-end

South Africans were not shocked at this revelation, as many did not have faith that the police would locate her

Cops have no way forward for finding Joslin Smith. Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images and Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – The South African Police Service in the Western Cape have reached a dead end and is struggling to get somewhere with the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

SAPS reached a dead-end

According to Eyewitness News, the Western Cape's provincial commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, said investigators had reached a dead end despite following every possible lead. She said despite expanding the net worldwide, nothing has come up.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

The SAPS expanded its search for Joslin Smith to the UK after receiving information that she might be on a ship bound for Europe

Her mother, Kelly and her boyfriend were among the suspects arrested in connection with her disappearance

A TikTok psychic posted a video in which she shared information she believed could lead to Joslin

South Africans not stunned

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates's tweet were not taken aback by the provincial commissioner's revelation.

Incontrovertible truth said:

"They must look in complexes. Nigerians hide their rubbish in complexes and nice neighbourhoods. She's far from the hood by now."

DecideDied said:

"SAPS will always hit a dead end. They are worthless."

Moses Mosh said:

"But the mother and the boyfriend must know something. If the girl was sold to someone, then there must have been communication before the transaction, or probably the boyfriend killed her, and they don't want to tell."

Will Dave said:

"This is what happens when you have a useless, lying, corrupt lazy, so-called police minister called Bheki Cele."

Miles Davis said:

"Another Senzo trial loading."

Source: Briefly News