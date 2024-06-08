The 12-year-old who went missing from Lekhureng village in Limpopo has been found in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Limpopo police have confirmed that Tlou Koko was safe and was being assisted to return home to her parents

Koko went missing on 2 June 2024, and two days after her disappearance, she called her mom to tell her she was in America

Missing Limpopo 12-year-old Tlou Koko was found in Phoenix, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Images: X/@SAPoliceService and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

The 12-year-old Limpopo girl who went missing has been found in Phoenix, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Tlou Koko was reportedly handed over to the local police station by a man who knew her alleged abductor.

SAPS organise Tlou Koko's safe return home

Koko was last seen leaving her family home in Lekhureng village, Matlala, in the Capricorn District on 2 June 2024. Two days after her disappearance, Koko called her mom and told her she was in America. According to the police, locals had spotted the pre-teen with a Pakistani national known as Abdul.

The SAPS in Limpopo said the suspect was still on the run. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba told Briefly News that Koko was safe and that the necessary arrangements were made to take her home:

"Police have since opened a case of abduction and the search for the suspect continues."

Netizens weigh in

Facebook users who reacted to Briefly News' initial story about Koko's disappearance shared their differing views.

Mmoye Enuel said:

“Our children, Mara. Tomorrow, they will blame the parents while this acts like an evil spirit; they have too many rights.”

Qinisela Mabaso pointed out:

“I see most of [the] comments are blaming the child, calling her names, saying these children-like things, but not so long ago, there was this story of Minenhle or whatever name, with the Pastor, you guys were blaming men, what changes now, you guys are flip-floppers, mxm.”

Moses Jere joked:

“So, Limpopo people, when they travel to Durban and find streets with names like California Street, Florida Street, and Acacia Street, then they think they are in America? ”

Nozipho Gama said:

“12-year-old I thank God my 14-year-old who is still mommy’s little girl… kunzima stru [it’s hard, really].”

Pauline Leah II wondered:

“Pakistani, what has he seen in this underage child? He must pay for this sjooo. We are wondering what's going on in our country. Now this nogal Pakistan.”

