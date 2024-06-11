Two of the suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa complained of sub-parr service delivery in prison

The men are detained at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service and claim that they had not bathed in days

They complained of the impact having no water to prepare for trial has on attending court in cold weather

PRETORIA – Two of the men accused of murdering Orlando Pirates and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are unhappy with prison conditions.

No hot water in prison, say suspects

According to TimesLIVE, Mthobisi Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli, detained at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service Facility, have not had hot water to wash in days. The suspects added that this hampers their ability to prepare for court trial sessions.

Mncube also claimed he had an injury that was affected by the cold weather and other conditions in prison, including being locked in solitary confinement and not being able to communicate with his family. Ntuli also complained of similar issues, and the state prosecutor said he would look into the matter.

South Africans slam the suspects

Netizens on Facebook railed against the suspects.

Melanie Ivy O'Brien said:

"With the electricity problems, even law-abiding citizens have no hot water. In fact, we have no water at all in some places, so tough luck, guys."

Edward Mulaudzi Thogwa said:

"This is what Julius was talking about. Those in prison have all the benefits more than those of us who are outside."

Natty Xaba said:

"They have forgotten that they are in prison."

Deepak Tshwardutt said:

"Next, they will be requesting heaters since it's winter."

Tshepo Manyama said:

"He should have thought about that before the shooting."

Kelly Khumalo could appear in court to testify

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo could be summoned to testify.

The defence intends to subpoena Khumalo and Longwe Thwala, the son of musical producer Sello "Chicco" Thwala.

