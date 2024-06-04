This week, the weather across South Africa has been unbearable for many, with tornados, snow and heavy rains.

Kwa-Zulu Natal was the most brutal hit, but some parts of SA have enjoyed the cold weather, with some embracing the weather

The South Africa Weather Service predicts there will be more snowfall on Wednesday morning

The South Africa Weather Service predicts more snowfall on Wednesday morning. Images: @_ArriveAlive and @SABCNews.

South Africans in several regions were treated to a rare sight on Monday: snow blanketing parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Free State.

The picturesque snowfall turned the typically dry and rugged landscapes into a winter wonderland, delighting residents and visitors alike.

This is as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) warned Mzansi to brace for disruptive snow, rain and damaging winds.

Disruptive snow, rain and damaging winds

Victoria West, a small town in the Northern Cape, was among the areas that experienced this unusual weather phenomenon.

Locals awoke to a serene white layer covering the ground, with many taking to social media to share their awe and excitement.

Snow in this region is uncommon, typically reserved for higher altitude areas and peaks.

The Eastern Cape and Free State also witnessed significant snowfall, with the higher altitude regions of the Eastern Cape expecting even more snow tomorrow.

This weather event has led to a mix of joy and challenges, as the snow provides a scenic transformation and poses potential difficulties for travel and daily activities.

Weather forecast from the SA Weather Service

SAWS has issued warnings and advisories, urging residents to prepare for continued cold conditions and potential disruptions.

Extremely cold, wet, and windy weather is anticipated in parts of the Eastern Cape's interior, the southern high-altitude regions of the Namakwa District, and the central and eastern interiors of the Western Cape.

The likelihood of snowfall in some areas is expected to worsen these conditions.

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy weather in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cold.

South Africans are here and excited for the snow

The day was cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east. Snowfalls in the northern, high-lying areas and South Africans are not mad at it.

@lesegofifty said:

"@AfricaFactsZone, it’s snowing in our beautiful country."

@Papi_Mphuthi noted that:

"Welkom could never "

Tornado system hits KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africans scared

Briefly News reported that South Africans were fearful after a tornado struck the KwaZulu-Natal province, and it was caught on video.

Two men were in a car, and the clip shows one looking at the tornado.

Netizens were worried about the weather, and some believed the weather represented how bad things were in the country.

Source: Briefly News