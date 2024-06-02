The City of Tshwane has advised its residents to stay safe and warm this winter as temperatures drop across Gauteng

The SA Weather Service forecast low temperatures for the province, with a possibility of thundershowers

Tshwane Emergency Services Department urged residents to observe safety precautions during the winter months

SAWS predicts low temperatures for Gauteng

The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng. These are expected to result in intense, damaging winds and hail. The service also warned of disruptive rain that could lead to localised flooding on 2 and 3 June 2024.

Tshwane shares winter safety precautions

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department reminded residents to observe the following safety precautions:

Don’t use fuels that weren’t designed for heating units

Avoid the improper use of space heaters, izimbawula, and braziers, as well as electric, gas and paraffin heaters

Don’t burn charcoal inside the home when sleeping, as it gives off deadly amounts of carbon monoxide

If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks or houses, vegetation or veld fires, dial the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.

EMS spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso told Briefly News that the Emergency Services Department would continue monitoring the weather and issuing notices when necessary.

Temperatures caused by global warming

