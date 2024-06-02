Tshwane Urges Residents: Stay Safe and Warm as Winter Chill Hits Gauteng
- The City of Tshwane has advised its residents to stay safe and warm this winter as temperatures drop across Gauteng
- The SA Weather Service forecast low temperatures for the province, with a possibility of thundershowers
- Tshwane Emergency Services Department urged residents to observe safety precautions during the winter months
Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.
SAWS predicts low temperatures for Gauteng
The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng. These are expected to result in intense, damaging winds and hail. The service also warned of disruptive rain that could lead to localised flooding on 2 and 3 June 2024.
Tshwane shares winter safety precautions
The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department reminded residents to observe the following safety precautions:
- Don’t use fuels that weren’t designed for heating units
- Avoid the improper use of space heaters, izimbawula, and braziers, as well as electric, gas and paraffin heaters
- Don’t burn charcoal inside the home when sleeping, as it gives off deadly amounts of carbon monoxide
- If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks or houses, vegetation or veld fires, dial the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.
EMS spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso told Briefly News that the Emergency Services Department would continue monitoring the weather and issuing notices when necessary.
Temperatures caused by global warming
Briefly News reported that greenhouse gas emissions were making the world as hot as it was two hundred years ago.
According to a climate specialist, the world could get hotter if greenhouse gas emissions were not checked.
South Africans jokingly blamed climate change on different causes, like politics.
