A video of heavy flooding in Centurion was shared on Twitter by the City of Tshwane with a warning for residents

The City wants locals to avoid areas that have low-lying bridges but peeps are far from impressed by this

Mzansians want Government to make a difference by putting in the work instead of issuing warnings

The City of Tshwane shared a video on Twitter warning motorists and pedestrians of major flooding at End Street in Centurion. The City shared a 16-second clip of a heavily flooded road and asked locals to avoid low-lying bridges.

The clip resulted in some harsh responses from South Africans who want to know why the City has not done anything to prepare flooding. Saffas seem to share the same sentiment as they are annoyed that they are being warned to watch out for themselves instead of Government putting in the work to avoid such issues.

The City of Tshwane has warned residents to avoid low-lying bridges as the flooding in the area is getting worse. Image: @CityTshwane

Source: Twitter

The video gained a whopping 79 000 views and 737 likes on the bluebird app. Comments of concern and other responses of people making light of the situation are blowing up the replies section:

South Africans want Government to intervene instead of issuing warnings

@McBills89 asked:

"Are you ever going to increase the height of that bridge or just enjoy posting this video every time it's raining?"

@ntokozo_dla23 shared:

"Centurion has been always like this for years every time heavy rains come by cars swim... After all these years you are telling me there's no plan? Aowa there's always something you can do... You just don't want to, neh?"

@Ms_Wabo responded with:

"How about fixing it?"

Some Saffas decided to make a few jokes in response to the news

@khuliso_Neels tweeted:

"Owning a boat in Centurion makes a lot of sense."

@RonaldPhiri01 wrote:

"I'm getting my friends in Tshwane life jackets for Christmas."

@KhosaXikombiso believes:

"Every house in Centurion must buy a boat."

