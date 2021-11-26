Heavy rain in Gauteng has reached new heights as Germiston Golden Walk Mall experienced shin-level flooding

A video shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has caused concerns for many South Africans as the mall is inundated with fast-flowing water

A large majority of locals were more focused on a group of people who were still trying to get their fast food orders through despite the flooding

It did not take long for flooding to occur in Germiston, Gauteng, after the South African Weather Services issued a weather warning. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee kept South Africans informed on the happenings in the city with a recent video.

Abramjee shared a 25-second clip of Germiston Golden Walk Mall, which experienced shin-level flooding. The video pans around the mall and onto a section where customers can be seen sitting on chairs and tables to avoid the flow.

Although the majority of responses to the post were of concern and worry, a number of South Africans made light of the situation as people in the video can be seen trying to order food.

Take a look at the viral clip below:

Below are some of the responses from concerned South Africans:

@melafadzi said:

"The rain was too much eish, the drainage systems were overwhelmed."

@fathimap1786 responded with:

"Not even a flood can stop the hot wings craving."

@sifisomolaba5 shared:

"Back in 2013, my mom came back from work like she had been swimming because of the flooding in Germiston."

@21stNhlanhla shared:

"Ekurhuleni has the worst drainage system in the country."

@SlingeneMsane added:

"And people are ordering at Chicken Licken. Talk about die-hards."

@sellobaca added:

"We must never question God's work, people will be saved from Black Friday shopping madness."

