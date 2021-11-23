“God Be with You”: Mzansi in Disbelief over Video of Rain and Storms in George

South Africans are sharing words of support with the community of George in the Western Cape following severe rain and thunderstorms

According to a social media post by the George Municipality, residents should remain safely in their homes until the rain and floods subside

Social media users are sharing their reactions to a viral TikTok video in which houses and cars are seen being damaged by the heavy rain

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are shocked as they witness footage of heavy wet weather that engulfed George in the Western Cape on Monday. Looking at the viral footage on social media, the level of water is so high that it affected a number of households, property and cars.

The municipality has issued a warning to the residents to stay at home and be safe because the rain has caused severe damage to infrastructure. At the same time, the local municipality also urged residents to donate food items if they are able. The municipality said through social media:

“George Municipality is aware of a large portion of George that has been affected by a water outage. The flooding of yesterday severely damaged our infrastructure and our engineers and teams are working on a number of repairs."

South Africans are praying for the residents of George. Image: @Leanee/UCC

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Heinrich Thiart said:

“Oh noo, our town is broken. Our town is leaking."

@Candee1ZN said:

“Praying for George.”

@User7044 said:

“Hope everyone is okay, praying for you.”

@Connorcvz said:

“Stay safe out there peeps."

@Sam Nhlengethwa said:

“Climate change is real, praying for George.”

@Porfidio said:

“God be with you guys.”

@Tish_E said:

“Now it’s starting in Durban. We have storms already.”

@Jurie Jacobs said:

“Best of luck with everything.”

“Superheroes”: South Africans inspired by car guard directing traffic in heavy rain

In another story on bad weather, Briefly News wrote that a local social media user has gone online to praise citizens who direct traffic when the robots go down.

According to Sentletese, one industrious guy was seen working hard in the middle of rainy weather. The Twitter account holder says this happened in Johannesburg and members of the Jozi Metro Police were nowhere to be seen.

Some social networkers are of the view that JMPD officers are not setting the interest and safety of the community as priorities. Sentletse wrote on social media:

“These gents are still hard at work in pouring rain yet JMPD threatens them with arrest. Not a single JMPD officer directing traffic anywhere.”

Source: Briefly.co.za