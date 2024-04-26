The mother of the slain DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse demanded justice for her son

The Pitori DJ and comedian was brutally murdered in a hail of bullets on Sunday, 21 April 2024, in Soshanguve

Many fans and supporters of the late star came out in numbers and attended his memorial service at TUT on Thursday, 25 April 2024

The mother of the late Mashata demanded justice for the murder of her son.

With Mzansi still mourning the tragic death of Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, the late slain DJ's mother, Rebecca, had something to say.

Mashata's mom demands justice for her son

Mzansi's most-loved DJ and MC, Mashata, was brutally murdered in a hail of bullets on Saturday, 20 April 2024, in Soshanguve, Pretoria, and his mother, Rebecca, has demanded justice for the murder of her son.

Recently the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of many fans and supporters of the slain DJ and comedian who came out in numbers and attended his memorial service on Thursday, 25 April 2024, at TUT and wrote:

"On Thursday scores of people gathered at The South African State Theatre in Pretoria for the memorial service of murdered comedian and DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse. The service was organised by the Tshwane University of Technology TUT Mashata died in a hail of bullets, in the early hours of Sunday morning, coming from a gig in Soshanguve.The mother of the slain comedian and DJ, is demanding justice after the popular entertainer was shot and killed."

Fans continue to pour tribute to the slain DJ

Many netizens paid tribute to the late Peter "Mashata" Mabuse on social media. See some of the comments below:

@General_Sport7 wrote:

"To all the fans and family condolences."

@XUFFLER said:

"Sosha lost a real one!"

@savenoho responded:

"Rest in peace brother."

@MokgoWilli20167 mentioned:

"Let his soul rest in peace."

@BusyPomeloEra commented:

"Justice must be served."

@Luxzury09 replied:

"Condolences to the family and people close him him."

