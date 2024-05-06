A woman took to social media to showcase her tummy tuck surgery journey, and people were left with mixed feelings

In the video, she unveiled herself and how she looked before, during and after her tummy tuck surgery

The online community reacted to the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One lady caused quite a massive stir on social media after she showcased her tummy tuck surgery video, which is making rounds online.

A lady shared a video of her tummy tuck surgery journey on TikTok. Image: @tumi_nkosi

Source: TikTok

Mom of 2 gets a tummy tuck

TikTok user @tumi_nkosi shared her journey of going under the knife. The woman showcased herself before, during and after her operation. The process that the mother of two went through looked painful and uncomfortable as she shared various footage during her tummy tuck surgery journey.

Taking to TikTok, @tumi_nkosi captioned her video saying:

"After two kids, I awarded myself. The most painful thing I've ever done to myself but worth it."

Watch the video below:

People react with mixed feelings

The clip gained a massive attraction on TikTok as it clocked over 611K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform within a few days of its publication. Many online users took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Siyethaba Mohlala gushed over the mom of two, saying:

"Good for you mommy , mina ngatenga amabele never felt more confident in my life."

User shared:

"Aiiii I like my wife the way she is, she ain't going through this and I am never making her feel down."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"My husband didn’t make me feel anything either. It was a personal decision, something I wanted for myself. Husband is the most supportive person in my life."

Mbali nkosi added:

"Yoh, I’m so scared, shame. I had two c sections neh I know the pain is nothing compared to but shame tummy tuck looks painful."

User commented:

"Plug us dear. How is the pain afterwards."

RHOD star Jojo Robinson opens up about cosmetic surgery

Briefly News previously reported that the reality TV and The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently shared her journey of going under the knife just like her bestie Nonku Williams.

Jojo Robinson has made headlines once again on social media after netizens praised her for being a good and supportive friend to Nonku Williams. The star recently shared her journey about going under the knife to remove excess skin on her arms.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News