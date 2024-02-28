The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently went under the knife recently

The star posted a reel on Instagram of her surgery and explained that she was removing excess skin

Jojo also talked about her post-surgery and that she had an arm lift done

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson recently went under the knife. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

The reality TV and The Real Housewives Of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently shared her journey of going under the knife just like her bestie Nonku Williams.

Jojo Robinson removes excess skin

Jojo Robinson has made headlines once again on social media after netizens praised her for being a good and supportive friend to Nonku Williams. The star recently shared her journey about going under the knife to remove excess skin on her arms.

Robinson posted a reel on her Instagram page about her post-surgery and wrote:

"I've been wanting to do this surgery for the longest time, and I finally just pulled the plug and did it. I had the surgery done with the absolute best @drpaulmcgarr ( he had done my tummy tuck 2 years ago) he is one of the nicest people and with a skill set second to none He has the best way about him and is able to make you feel so comfortable throughout the surgery.

Also special mention to St Augstines hospital. What an amazing group of people you guys treated me better than any 5 star hotel could have. ( shout out to my girl, Andy) I'm very sore today, but it's manageable. It's safe to say I won't be doing much this week."

See the post below:

Fans wish Jojo a speedy recovery

Shortly after, the star shared her journey on her social media page, netizens flooded her comment section with speedy recovery messages:

sowhipped wrote:

"Speedy recovery Skat! ❤ PS I didn’t read the copy before I saw the real. Slightly traumatised but wanted to see too. Hope you’re being pampered in bed for the next couple days."

theee_salute said:

"You should have a YouTube Channel Jojo Wishing you a speedy recovery."

yandi_gcwensa responded:

"I love your sense of humour speedy recovery."

jenniebabieee_ replied:

"The doctor matching your sense of humour is everything speedy recovery!"

zubeida_isaacs3 commented:

"Yoh I think I needed this more @mrs.jojo.robinson I have flabby arms lol. Speedy recovery and happy arming."

Jojo bids farewell to RHOD

In a previous report, Briefly News shared Jojo's heartfelt message about the emotional rollercoaster she endured during the series' season finale and having to say goodbye. The show recently wrapped up its third season, and viewers hope to see even more drama and luxury when it returns.

The publication also revealed Jojo's impressive collection of luxury vehicles that are every car enthusiast's dream.

