Real Housewives of Durban cast member Jojo Robinson visited her best friend Nonku in the hospital after her surgery

The reality TV star shared multiple snapshots of her and Nonku looking happy

Netizens praised and applauded Jojo for being such a wonderful and genuine friend

The 'Real Housewives of Durban' star Jojo Robinson visited her friend Nonku Williams in hospital. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Mrs. Jojo Robinson is a true definition of a supportive friend. The Real Housewives of Durban cast member never fails to flaunt her friendship with reality TV star Nonku Williams.

Jojo visits Nonku in hospital

In a heartwarming display of genuine friendship, Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo made headlines when she visited her best friend Nonku at the hospital following her recent surgery.

The reality TV sensation Jojo documented the heartfelt reunion with a series of snapshots on her Instagram timeline, evoking an outpouring of admiration from netizens who hailed Jojo as a true friend.

She captioned the pictures:

"#JOKU FOREVER Had to come to visit my nonkie nonks post-surgery. She is going to be looking at all types of snatched... I love you so much... @klutchplasticsurgery #rhodurban #realhousewivesofdurban #therealhousewivesofdurban #housewivesofdurban #Durbanhousewifes #joku."

See the post below:

Netizens shower Jojo with compliments

The images quickly went viral, and fans of the reality TV star flooded the comments sections with praise for her thoughtfulness and genuine friendship.

Netizens were particularly touched by Jojo's willingness to be there for Nonku during her post-surgery:

Nomaswazi1 said:

"Yoh, you guys are awesome hle."

Beverley__steyn responded:

"Love your friendship. Can’t wait to see the results after the surgery."

Thithimlotshwa said:

"I need a friend like you in my life."

Onicca01 wrote:

"Jojo is a genuine friend and a sister."

Smilling_pop wrote:

"A friend like you is for keeps."

Tildajohn2.0 said:

"@mrs.jojo.robinson, for the sake of us, your joku fans, won’t you reconsider returning? Nonku needs another snatched twinnie to cruise with. Don’t leave her to the wolves by herself, plus we need you to show off your house!!! Yo."

Nonku and her ex on Mzansi Magic dating talk show

Previously, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Nonku Williams and her former lover Rough Diamond were featured on Mzansi Magic's popular dating show.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the former controversial couple would be on the dating show. Social media users were not exactly feeling this move, but some sympathised with Nonku Williams.

