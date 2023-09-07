Kairo Owethu Forbes is a girl who doesn't know who she is yet. Born to the entertainment industry and a wealthy family, this kid influencer will lack no penny in the near future.

She is the first daughter of House music maker DJ Zinhle and late rapping giant Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA. Kairo is a model and brand influencer who charges hot bucks for appearances.

A list of the five most iconic moments in Kairo Forbes' life since she was a preschooler. Images: @kairo.forbes

This eight-year-old has lived a life of luxury more than most South Africans can even dream of living. Briefly News has compiled a list of her five most iconic moments.

1. DJ Zinhle launches KairoXEra

The young entrepreneur was given a branch in her mom's accessories empire, ERA by DJ Zinhle. Hers is the kiddies' offering of the jewellery line. She made her first appearance in a post captioned:

"It’s Time For An Appearance! ... Thank you for coming out to my @erabydjzinhle Pop Up Store Activation @_themallofafrica, you can still get your #TheLegacyCollection #KairoXEra watch and the #LegacyCombo #MommyandMe at The Mall Of Africa until Saturday 30 November!"

Check out Kairo in her business element below:

2. Kairo becomes a big sister

DJ Zinhle's princess has welcomed a younger sibling, and her name is Asante. Asante is Murduh Bongz's daughter, with the Umlilo hitmaker.

She affectionately assumed the role in a cute picture where she plays and kisses her swaddled kid sister. Check out the video in this post:

3. Kairo's tribute to AKA

She made a heart-tugging tribute to her slain father a few weeks after his brutal assassination on his birthday celebration weekend outside a Durban restaurant.

The video collects some memories of their short-lived journey before the tragic morning of 10 February was captioned:

"I love you daddy."

Watch the emotional video below:

4. Collecting AKA's post-humous Metro FM Awards

The little girl bravely walked on stage with her paternal grandparents, to collect 4 of the slain rapper's awards for his post-humous album Mass Country.

She later recorded a video playing with the awards that had Mzansi swooning. Here is a picture of Kairo and her father's awards:

5. Kairo celebrates 8th birthday at New York

The kidfluencer jet-setted to New York with Glammy Lynn Forbes for her 8th birthday, kickstarting her trip with a business class coach fit for the girl who makes R18K for each promotional post on her Instagram account.

This is what the Forbes girlies said about their time in the Big Apple in this post:

