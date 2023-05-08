AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes, was captured in a video with two of the late rapper's recent Metro FM Music Awards trophies

Many Twitter netizens were touched by Kairo's video and stated she reminded them of Supa Mega

The Mass Country hitmaker was nominated for six MMA awards and won four, including Artist of the Year and Best Hip Hop

AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes' happiness after her dad won four Metro FM Awards was captured in video. Image: @kairo.forbes and @akaworldwide

Kairo Forbes celebrated her father AKA's four Metro FM Music Awards wins.

According to News24, the rapper murdered on Florida Road in Durban walked away as the biggest winner at the 17th instalment of the ceremony. The lush event was held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, and AKA bagged four out of the six categories he was nominated in, including Artist of the Year and Best Hip Hop.

Video of Kairo playing with AKA's Metro FM Awards trophies trends

One of AKA's fans, @ForzaNocta_, shared a video of Kairo with two of the four awards AKA won at the Metro FM Music Awards.

The daughter, who has been grieving her father since that awful night in February, appeared at peace while rubbing the black trophies all over her face as if she was connecting with AKA.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi moved by Kairo celebrating AKA's Metro FM Awards

Mzansi was concerned about Kairo's mental state after seeing a video of her weeping during AKA's memorial ceremony in February.

However, many people felt at ease following several social media posts about Kairo, including one celebrating her father's Metro FM Music Awards victory. Peeps commented that she reminded them of AKA.

@its_midi said:

"The first thing that came to my mind was that she was connecting with her dad's spirit."

@NaZikode__ shared:

"This is something AKA would do ❤️"

@EnathiNoliroto posted:

"She is her daddy's child ❤️"

@trenchesbbnS7 replied:

"The more I think about how her father would’ve done exactly the same thing, the funnier the video gets. She is truly her father's daughter "

@lindygasa commented:

"Ncoo, I'm sure she felt connected to AKA"

@MathyeSP wrote:

"She misses her dad's touch "

@JustBeeKayM also said:

"Congratulations Kairo."

@K_Maps_ added:

"This is cute. This girl loved her dad dearly."

AKA’s family presents his four Metro FM Awards at his Grave

