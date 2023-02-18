AKA's memorial service was an emotional event that has been trending on social media platforms

DJ Zinhle comforted her daughter with the late rapper Kairo Forbes who was overwhelmed with emotions

The video of Zinhle and Kairo broke SA's heart and some netizens said they cried when they saw the sad moment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Zihle comforted Kairo Forbes at Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

A video of DJ Zinhle doing breathing techniques with her daughter Kairo Forbes is circulating online. The little girl was sobbing at her father AKA's memorial service held at the Sandton Convention on Friday, 17.

Video of Kairo Forbes crying at AKA's memorial service trends

The heartbreaking moment between Zinhle and her daughter moved many South Africans and was a trending a topic on social media. It was hard for many people to see the grief-stricken girl in the clips floating online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SA in tears after seeing DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes' video

People on Twitter said the moving video made them cry as they saw how AKA's death has left his kid devastated.

@lithembemyira stated:

"Zinhle's job is 100 times harder now. Kairo is sending love to them."

@Ndamase wrote:

"When Kairo cried. Then Zinhle had to comfort her. Then Kairo had to comfort Nadia. Nkosi yam."

@MissSabuneto said:

"I broke down in tears, I'm so sad for Kairo. You can see she's so sad but still kind and full of love. I hope she finds comfort and heals from this tragedy."

@faygeecee posted:

"I can't help my tears I'm broken."

@LungileKuboni29 stated:

"Too painful to watch"

@mfanahlatz mentioned:

"It’s heartbreaking and those people who are involved in killing innocent AKA please turn yourself in."

@Johnboy93684288 added:

"May karma locate all the people involved in these cruel deeds."

Kairo comforts Nadia Nakai and grandmother at AKA memorial service, Mzansi heartbroken: “This Made Me Cry”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a clip of Kairo Forbes comforting Nadia Nakai is doing the rounds on social media. AKA's daughter gave her late daddy's girlfriend a shoulder to cry on during his memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday afternoon, 17 February.

Kairo also comforted her grandmother when the music industry celebrated AKA's life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News