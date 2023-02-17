AKA's daughter, Kairo, comforted the late rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai and her granny during his memorial service in Sandton

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was fatally shot in Durban last Friday and his family and industry friends celebrated his life on Friday, 17 February

Social media users who watched the clip of Kairo comforting her loved ones said they cried when they saw the short video

A clip of Kairo Forbes comforting Nadia Nakai is doing the rounds on social media. AKA's daughter gave her late daddy's girlfriend a shoulder to cry on during his memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday afternoon, 17 February.

Kairo comforted Nadia Nakai at AKA's memorial service. Image: @nadianakai, @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo also comforted her grandmother when the music industry celebrated AKA's life. Nadia Nakai was the slain rapper's bae at the time of his death. He was fatally shot in Durban last Friday, 10 February.

Kairo is AKA's daughter of a former girlfriend, DJ Zinhle. The clip of the brave little girl comforting Nadia is trending on Twitter. A tweep who posted the clip captioned it:

"Kairo comforting Nadia and Glammy."

Mzansi in tears after watching Kairo and Nadia Nakai's clip

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app and shared that the short video broke their hearts and they shed tears after watching it.

@vuyelwa_melamu commented:

"It had me in tears."

@Duanny_P wrote:

"Does she understand what's going on though?"

@iamCandy_sa said:

"Guys, what if the child asks where is her father? I feel like she still doesn't understand that she won't see him."

@Matshi_M commented:

"My heart breaks for this little one, I don't think that she really fully comprehends what's happening and how her world has changed. It will come but she's privileged to have such a loving family."

@TamiaSive wrote:

"Yhooo, this made me cry. It broke my heart, I got heartbroken immediately."

@STEPHS1_ZN added:

"This is heartbreaking."

AKA's family drops rapper's first posthumous song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family has released his first posthumous song. Company dropped on Friday morning, 17 February a day before his funeral.

The late rapper features Kiddominant on the single. The song was recorded in Los Angeles, US. AKA died last Friday, 10 February in Durban. He was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, his family also shared a clip of AKA in the studio with Kiddominant. He was hyping his upcoming performance in the UK at the time.

Source: Briefly News