Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' untimely passing left his family and girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, in trauma and shock

Supa Mega's mom, Lynn Forbes, didn't speak to the media for a while after her son's death but has finally broken her silence at the ANC Youth League night vigil

The grieving mom urged the youth gathered outside her house to take care of the country in crisis by voting

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, who has been quiet about her son's death since he was gunned down in Durban, has spoken for the first time.

AKA's mother has finally addressed her son's tragic passing.

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Supa Mega's dad, Tony, has been addressing the media since he was chosen as the spokesperson. However, Lynn broke her silence during the ANC Youth League's night vigil, held at the late rapper's Bryanston home.

An emotional Lynn addressed the distraught young people who gathered outside her house with lit candles, saying:

“I hope we get the message out there that the youth must vote. We just want the youth to vote - like you said- no particular party but we must vote.”

Newzroom Afrika was present at the night vigil and shared the following YouTube video:

Mzansi lauds AKA's humanitarian deeds

According to ZAlebs, AKA was passionate about Mzansi youth. Supa Mega jeopardised his career by supporting university students during the 2020 Fees Must Fall movement, which was heavily criticised.

@Lightuntomypath said:

"This is the unity we need in this amazing country of ours. We are always at our strongest together."

@Polyvia shared:

"I’m glad someone spoke about what AKA did for us students during the Fees Must Fall student protests in 2018 and 2019. I have been talking about this since his passing because he was a superstar and a kind humanitarian too. Fly high King Mega. You have ran your race ❤️"

@Leendor maphanga posted:

"AKA wasn’t just a rapper. He meant a lot of things to the youth of South Africa."

@Susan Rice replied:

"You all don't forget that AKA stood up against xenophobia and spoke up louder against the injustice in Zimbabwe."

@Bathabile Masudi commented:

"His mom breaks my heart. Losing your child like that is just so painful."

@HILENI KULLA KAPEPO wrote:

"Thank you, ANC. That was indeed a very great gesture. So heartfelt."

@Aame International added:

"He was loved. He inspired a lot of young people."

AKA's family defends Don Design after Mzansi accused him of being involved in Supa Mega's "assassination"

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family weighed in on the accusations against Supa Mega's DJ, Don Design. Peeps alleged that Don was to blame for the shooting because of the dodgy behaviour he displayed in the trending CCTV footage.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker left Mzansi and his family heartbroken after he and his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down by unknown men on Durban's Florida Road. Since then, his supporters, known as the Megacy, have worked tirelessly to solve the "assassination" case.

According to ZAlebs, the Forbes' family lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, appeared on Newzroom Afrika to discuss the murder case, and the subject of Don Design being named as a suspect by Mzansi people was brought up. Baloyi ruled out the speculations, saying Don would never betray AKA as they were like brothers.

