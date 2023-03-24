Johannesburg woman makes big business move flexes bike fleet to Mzansi

MaGubhela Omuhule did her part to inspire netizens with a celebratory post about her new delivery bikes

The young lady is proof that age ain't nothing but a number, and peeps were impressed by her entrepreneurial spirit

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

MaGubhela Omhule buys three delivery bikes for her business. Images: MaGubhela Omunhule/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One young lady illustrates that maturity is not about age but how you look at life.

TikTok user MaGubhela Omhule posted a video on the social media platform, which has since gone viral with 800k views and close to 100k likes on the post itself.

The business-savvy woman showcases images of three bikes delivered to her home in the clip. MaGubhela is beaming with pride and is seen flexing her fleet with her family right by her side.

MaGubhela Omhule said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"2023 Achievements."

The 20-year-old said she would make another video explaining how she obtained the delivery trucks. The move came after peeps asked her for advice as they wanted to do the same business venture.

Mzansi asks young woman to plug them with how they can achieve the same

People were impressed by MaGubhela and her achievements. They congratulated her in the comments section.

Here are the comments:

@francisfedrick said:

"Congratulations. I have 15 of them and I'm 23. I thought was alone, kanti. God protect and bless our hustle."

Kabelo Wa Di Bendo said:

"Great investment, still better than owning a Bolt car at this point. Three bikes cost a fraction of a car and maintenance is very cheap. Very good."

@Khanyah said:

"Job well done my angel. Where do you get the storage box, I'm struggling with getting a strong one."

stevovoo commented:

"New generation. They have to learn something from you, sis. Congratulations."

Mbali Mhlongo said:

"This is beautiful my love!!! May the three be another three and so on."

While others warned her to instead move in silence than post her next move:

@SPIRITUAL HUB:

"Hey, good work and congratulations. A rule to successful gains, don't give your idea. MOVE IN SILENCE!!"

Woman starts hair and nail beauty salon business in her shack, Mzansi inspired by an entrepreneur

In other inspirational stories, Briefly News reported about another young lady who took matters into her own hands and opened a salon in her shack.

The lady offered various services, including selling wigs and fixing them for her customers. She also opened a nail bar for people interested in doing manis and pedis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News