Some of us have to learn certain gifts while others have greatness thrust upon them, as one TikTokker showed

Schoolgirl @leboganggggg left us with mouths open when she showed just how talented she is on the dance floor

Dressed in her school uniform, her moves were so good she had us all begging for lessons

Movey come easy to TikTokker @leboganggggg. The proof is in the pudding, as this is not the first time the young girl has been praised on social media for her amazing dance skills.

Schoolgirl's dance moves impress SA.

Mzansi couldn't; look away as she busted her moves. Her flow was effortless, and her moves looked choreographed. It's clear we have a natural talent on our hands.

'Bacardi' dancer is schooling all of us

In her bio, the young lady describes herself as a 'Bacardi' dancer, but multiple dance styles define her.

Some people in her comments proudly proclaimed the young dancer 'won', and she does that with any trend she may participate in.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi wants more lessons from the schoolgirl

We all want to be taught how to move our bodies. Mzansi has not yet had their fill of her.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@user8127410582428 was rooting for both her career:

"Such a good dancer. Don't forget to focus on your studies."

@missnakwa was amazed:

"So decent and beautiful to watch! ❤️✨️"

@user5572334813844 wished it was him:

"I wish I could dance like that."

@preciouschoto wanted lessons:

"Please teach me."

Source: Briefly News