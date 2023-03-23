In a transformation worthy of a Disney movie, a young girl goes from looking ordinary to simply marvellous in a matter of seconds

The girl people are calling the real-life Isabela from Encanto has stolen hearts with her prom dress reveal

7.3 Million people were blown away by her beauty, and many compared her to different princesses while others just praised her.

One TikTokker embodied, "I just happen to look this good", when she did a transition video showing her natural self and then showing off her prom dress.

The dress was elegant, and the girl who goes by Thandyswa Virgilio looked amazing. Everything about it screamed "main character energy", from the colour to how it fit her.

Disney princess is what netizens are calling her

People in the comments did not hold back what they thought. Some went as far as to call the girl a Disney princess. The look was simply stunning, and she deserved every compliment she got. No filter in the world could have made her look better.

Watch the video here:

Isabela from Encanto is the girl's new nickname

There was no bad word to say about this elegant beauty, and it's obvious why. People lined up to sing her praises.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@phantom.of.the.lamp gave her another princess title:

"Cinderella!? is that you?!"

@sjgray1990 continued the trend:

"No, cause you're the real life Isabella from Encanto."

@_raghoodaaa bowed down

"YOU WINNN."

@riiey_matthews was blown away:

"OH MY GODDDD. You look amazing."

