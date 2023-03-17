Dancing is not an easy talent to learn, but some epic moves just come naturally

One tiny TikTokker is taking social media by storm with moves that rival the best dance competitions

The comments were going crazy for the talented tot, with some admitting that they had watched the video many times

Some people spend their whole life dancing for clout, while others are just born "baddies". One baby TikTokker proved that for some, talent comes naturally.

Baby dancer goes viral for epic moves. Image: @oluebube.obi Source: TikTok

The child whose TikTok name is The Real Boss Baby proved she owns her title. In a video that drove Mzansi crazy, 'Boss Baby' proved her moves are undefeated.

With 1.9 Million views boss baby has us in a chokehold

Mzansi is in love with the little girl. Her combination of cuteness and talent has the whole country dancing along.

But what has people talking is her confidence. "Boss Baby" can dance, and she knows it.

Watch the video here:

Social media is raving about tiny TikTokker

The girl is so much fun to watch, and TikTok loves her too. People flooded the child's page with praise and admiration for her choreographed skill.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@skinnytalldonsie could not get enough:

"Watched 10 times."

@user6154525615109 was full of praise:

"Wow, you killed it love."

@user8413738349149 thought she was adorable:

"So cute."

@mhiztasha54 thought she was epic:

"Wow and you're kill it darling."

