If you think kids born in the 2000s are the rulers of the TikTok dance trends, then you obviously haven't met this dancing toddler

TikTokker Kenalemang Maloka tried to film herself dancing, but before she could even begin, her baby stole the show

Mzansi loves the tiny TikTok trend killer, with all agreeing that she out-danced her mama

Certain things will be forever burned in the minds of 2k babies. TikTok and its endless dance trends are one of them. So, you would think in a dance battle against a Gen Alpha, kids born in the 2000s would win every time. One baby girl showed us you would be sadly mistaken.

Toddler outshines her 2k Mama in a TikTok dance clip.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by Kenalemang Maloka, Mzansi couldn't get enough of her toddler, who was only happy to steal the show. As the TikTokker started the track, the tiny tot took the lead.

Mzansi believes baby is a better dance

Netizens were forced to agree with the mom's caption, "she killed it". It's hard to compete with anyone that cute, and South Africa could not get enough of the jiving baby.

Watch the video here:

South Africans in stitches over toddler's moves

No one could hold back their laughter when they saw the enthusiastic little girl move, and the comments proved it.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@boitee_be appreciated the effort:

"She literally put her neck into it."

@nolomaepa felt it was all one big plan:

"She's been waiting for this moment."

@sweeettabboo loved the dedication

"Lil mama was sooo serious."

@_makhosimkhize felt the moves:

"She went in!"

