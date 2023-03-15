The Kilimanjaro challenge has had a lot of competitors, but everyone agrees that this one is the cutest

@kai.thedancer took her shot at the viral challenge, and everything from her moves to facial expressions slayed Mzansi

The video got over eight million views, with some admitting that they watched the tiny TikTokker over and over again

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi has found the cutest Kilimanjaro challenger yet. The toddler had Mzansi cheering when she tried her hand at the viral dance.

Mzansi loves this little TikTokkers 'Kilimanjaro' dance. Image: @kai.thedancer Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lailla, @kai.thedancer on TikTok, is no stranger to Mzansi's love, as videos of her epic dances often catch people's attention. But when she did the Kilimanjaro challenge, she nearly broke the internet.

Toddler's Kilimanjaro dance challenge goes viral with 8.9 Million views

The little budding dancer has Mzansi's heart, and no one is disputing that the baby has some moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many netizens admitted to watching the video over and over again. No doubt, because the dancer is so adorable.

Watch the cute video here:

Mzansi agrees that adorable girl wins Kilimanjaro dance challenge

It was a no-brainer for Mzansi, who flooded the tiny TikTokkers page with love and encouragement.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@mrcare01 could not get enough:

"Like my comment if you watched this more than twice."

The facial expressions killed @ntwaetsiletshepo:

"It's the mouth for me ♥️"

@bellabills4 was all about the look:

"I love the hair."

@babyayomide loves the dancer:

"My love for this girl eh❤️"

@mandyboo65 loved her face:

"Oh no, her facial expression."

African kid thinks barber kissed him, TikTok prank has boy giving him major side eye

Recently, Briefly News reported on a young man who doesn't seem to take any nonsense.

The internet laughed out loud at the child who got a haircut when the barber decided to get a little too close and pretended to plant a small kiss on the child's forehead.

Rightfully so, the young man gave the barber the dirtiest look. His facial expressions had us all in hysterics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News