A school girl went viral after her frightening video left South African social media users shaking

The vibey girl was doing the Kilimanjaro dance challenge, rolling her eyes like she was possessed

People in the comments section said the new viral dance was scary, and some encouraged people to pray

A schoolgirl participated in the 'Kilimanjaro' dance challenge, and her spooky performance went viral. Image: @mvelogcruz

Source: TikTok

The Kilimanjaro dance challenge is picking up steam on social media, and people are posting videos of their moves to the hit song by Pcee, Sgija Disciples & ZanTen.

One schoolgirl committed to her dance performance, and her facial expression frightened netizens. The girl's eyes looked like they were rolling towards the back of her head, and her schoolmates stared at her in awe.

TikTok user's Kilimanjaro dance post goes viral

The pupil's TikTok video was posted by @mvelogcruz and was viewed by more than 357 000 people within 20 hours. Hundreds commented that the challenge is getting demonic under the TikTok post.

Watch TikTok video of viral Kilimanjaro challenge

Mzansi rate's school girl's Kilimanjaro dance performance

The viral video got a lot of SA people talking, and despite the criticism, many were entertained by the school pupil.

@sine_mpho04 said:

"Yho, now I believe there's something demonic about this whole dance."

@yourlxrdrvsco posted:

"Honestly, this song possesses people. Trust me, this is no joke."

@jigga195 wrote:

"They had to check if she is okay."

@khidomasetla suggested:

"Hai let's pray guys, angeke, this is not normal. This one is beyond."

@sinembambo wrote:

"I don't like this challenge at all. Just shouted my niece yesterday trying so hard to do it."

@taniatannz asked:

"Where is the holy oil?"

@dolrendelly suggested:

"We need to pray for our kids."

@huncho0120 stated:

"SA, look at our future leaders being targeted by music and social media."

Tanzanian school kids' TikTok Kilimanjaro challenge dance goes viral

A group of Tanzanian students took on the popular Kilimanjaro dance challenge and placed themselves in the hat with some of the best.

The viral TikTok video set to the amapiano song of the same name by Pcee & S'gija Disciples and Zan'Ten had over one million views at the time of publishing.

