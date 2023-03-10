A young child's rendition of the Kilimanjaro challenge on TikTok has gone viral

The dance is usually done to the song Kilimanjaro by Pcee & S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten, and it's rare to see someone as young as her do the challenge

Netizens loved her dancing and showered her with praise, with some saying she did better than they could

Cute little girl completes the Kilimanjaro challenge. @flowerlene/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A child has gone viral on TikTok after doing the Kilimanjaro challenge in a TikTok post. The dance is usually done to the song Kilimanjaro by Pcee & S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten. It's rare to see someone as young as her do the challenge as she has.

The child's rendition of the Kilimanjaro challenge was impressive

Some adults couldn't compete with this young superstar. Her brother certainly could not, as he stood there, confused or perhaps in awe of his sister's skills. You can watch the video below:

@Tankiso Hadebe said:

"Yazi girls are always forward, look at that boy akazi nokuthi enzeni"

@KATLEGO MANJI KGOPANE said:

"She killed it jealous down "

@tshegofatsobles17 said:

"Girls run the world, period "

@Munaz added:

"Are those eyes for me love her vibes"

@Praise Joseph added:

"She does it better than me"

@Aivoh added:

"you see why i want a girl"

@user2694577099488 said:

"challenge closed"

@PUPpaNATION concluded:

"so adorable"

Three South Africans complete ‘Kilimanjaro’ dance

In more dance challenge news, Briefly News reported on a group vibing out to Kilimanjaro a TikTok post and killed it. The group comprised The Junior King and two other girls in a brown hoodie and the other in school uniform.

Netizens took to the comments to show their appreciation for her. Here is what they had to say:

@abbymuss64 said:

"brown jacket has energy but the school girl nailed it"

Source: Briefly News