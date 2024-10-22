Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the recent spate of food poisoning cases gripping the country

Minister McKenzie called for foreign-owned spaza shops to be closed and illegal foreigners deported

South Africans have praised the minister for taking a harsh stance on the issue of foreign nationals

Gayton McKenzie has demanded the closure of foreign-owned spaza shops and for illegal foreigners to be deported, something that has pleased South Africans. Image: Oupa Bopape/ TheGift777.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign-owned spaza shops continue to dominate the headlines lately, and now Gayton McKenzie has also had his say.

The spaza shops have been in the news following a surge in food poisoning-related cases.

Many learners across the country have fallen ill after consuming food items from said shops, with some sadly passing away.

With South Africans demanding that these stores be closed, McKenzie has also thrown his weight behind the idea.

McKenzie wants spaza shops shut

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has called for the immediate shutdown of foreign-owned spaza shops and the deportation of illegal foreigners.

Reflecting on the numerous cases of suspected food poisoning, McKenzie said that it shouldn't even be a debate anymore.

"We need to close all these shops; we can’t be debating this matter anymore; these shops should be closed and owners arrested to be deported. What more do we want to see? More children dying?" he asked.

South Africans praise Lord Gayton

Since being appointed minister, the Patriotic Alliance leader has become extremely popular with South Africans, and netizens continue to be amazed by his words and deeds.

Matome Mathekga said:

“There should be no one who opposes what he is proposing. The lawlessness must end at some point. We can’t be making speeches while we bury innocent lives.”

Thobani Kwanda Mtetwa added:

“What I have noticed about this guy McKenzie is that he makes promises and always delivers. The rest of the politicians just tell people what they want to hear, then never try to implement what they've promised.”

Tobie Schalkwyk said:

“My goodness! The more I get to know this guy, the more I like him! McKenzie for president.”

Vuyo Mazimdola Matrose said:

“Wish he was the Minister of Home Affairs. We would be talking another language by now.”

Ismail Junaid exclaimed:

“Well done, Mr Minister. Enough is enough. Our local people need to benefit from opening shops and businesses. Foreigners are taking away what our people fought hard for.”

Pheladi Mabhamfu added:

I am behind you, Sir Gayton Mckenzie. Actually, let them go home and rest.”

Tshedimoso Agri Trading said:

“Gayton Mckenzie, you were supposed to be the state president, sir.”

Five die from suspected food poisoning

In a related article, Briefly News noted how five children died from suspected food poisoning.

The youngsters, all from the Naledi area in Soweto, died after allegedly consuming a snack.

The snack was bought from a foreign-owned spaza shop in the area, sparking outrage among the community.

