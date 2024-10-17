Six children in Bronkhorstpruit were rushed to hospital after consuming snacks from a spaza shop

Community members in the area have claimed that foreigners are selling expired goods at their shops

Angry members of the community have closed down spaza shops and confiscated some of the snacks

Six children were rushed to hospital after they allegedly consumed snacks from a spaza shop, and community members have had enough. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Shiraaz Mohamed.

GAUTENG - Community members in Bronkhorstspruit are up in arms after six children were rushed to hospital.

The children need urgent medical care after they consumed suspected poisoned food.

The latest case comes on the back of the death of six children in Naledi, Soweto.

The youngsters passed away after reportedly eating a snack called Brown Dash. Investigations into that matter continue.

Bronkhorstspruit community confiscate items

Angry community members in the area have now taken matters into their own hands.

The community has already closed a few foreign-owned spaza shops in the area and confiscated some of the snacks these stores sell.

Residents have complained that many of the snacks do not have expiry dates on the packaging.

They have already placed many of the goods in the back of a bakkie and are destroying them.

Community members have also started burning some of the snacks, while others could be seen carrying them to their homes.

