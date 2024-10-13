Katleho Olifant (7) passed away in hospital, where he was admitted after eating suspected poisoned food

Olifant is the sixth child to have passed away from the suspected food poisoning tragedy in Naledi

Residents are demanding answers following the tragedy, as tensions remain high in Naledi, Soweto

A sixth child has passed away from consuming suspected food poisoning in Naledi, Soweto, as tensions remain high in the area. Image: Darren Stewart/ @shaun_dlanjwa.

Source: Getty Images

A sixth child has passed away in Soweto after eating snacks that were allegedly poisoned.

Five children died from suspected food poisoning after allegedly consuming snacks from a spaza shop, prompting outrage across the country.

Katleho Olifant (7) was the only survivor of the tragedy at the time but was admitted to hospital.

His passing was confirmed on the same day that Zinhle Maama (7), Monica Sathekge (6), Njabulo Msimango (7), Karabo Rampou (8), and Isago Mabote (7) were laid to rest.

Katleho’s mother detailed the trauma

Earlier this week, Katleho’s mother, Lydia, described how difficult it was to see her son in the hospital.

“I am not okay at all. My son is fighting like I don't know. He is in the ICU at Lesedi.

“He is on and off, on and off, the doctors are telling me that there is nothing they can tell me,” she said.

Tensions rise in Naledi

Residents of the area are still up in arms as they demand answers over the tragedy.

They also are upset with foreign nationals who run spaza shops in the location, blaming them for selling contaminated food items.

Locals looted shops following the incident, and tensions remain quite high as family members wait for answers as to the official cause of death of the children.

The latest tragedy comes a year after two other children passed away in the Naledi area after they consumed snacks which were believed to be contaminated.

