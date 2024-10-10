Spaza Shop Uproar Draws Presidency’s Response After Deaths of 5 Soweto Children
- The Presidency noted its stance on the response of Soweto residents to five children's deaths from suspected food poisoning
- Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni explained that the government previously attempted to register spaza shops
- Ntshevheni added residents pushed back against the efforts and said it was up to them to stop buying from the businesses
SOWETO — The recent deaths of five children have sparked rage from the community in Naledi in Soweto, south Johannesburg.
The children, aged seven to nine, allegedly ate food bought from a business operating in the area before falling ill and later dying in hospital.
Presidency responds to deaths of 5 children
The incident sparked angry scenes of looting and shutting down foreign-owned tuck shops as tensions swept across the township.
Since then, the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has taken a stance on the matter, expressing the government's view.
While speaking at a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, 10 October 2024, Ntshevheni said it was up to citizens to stop buying from their local spazas.
She said a court decision while she was the Small Business Development Minister decision between 29 May 2019 and 4 August 2021 had thwarted previous plans to register all tuck shops formally.
"Despite the drive, South Africans took us to court, saying you cannot force spaza shops to register," said Ntshavheni.
"Society [as a whole] must decide not to buy from the spazas. That is, not to buy where they aren't sure where the products come from."
She said residents had the right to request any form of registration from local authorities when buying from a tuck shop.
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.