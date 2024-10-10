The Presidency noted its stance on the response of Soweto residents to five children's deaths from suspected food poisoning

Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni explained that the government previously attempted to register spaza shops

Ntshevheni added residents pushed back against the efforts and said it was up to them to stop buying from the businesses

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has spoken out against spaza shops in response to the deaths of five children in Soweto from suspected food poisoning. Image: @Khu_Ntshavheni, @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

SOWETO — The recent deaths of five children have sparked rage from the community in Naledi in Soweto, south Johannesburg.

The children, aged seven to nine, allegedly ate food bought from a business operating in the area before falling ill and later dying in hospital.

Presidency responds to deaths of 5 children

The incident sparked angry scenes of looting and shutting down foreign-owned tuck shops as tensions swept across the township.

Since then, the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has taken a stance on the matter, expressing the government's view.

While speaking at a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, 10 October 2024, Ntshevheni said it was up to citizens to stop buying from their local spazas.

She said a court decision while she was the Small Business Development Minister decision between 29 May 2019 and 4 August 2021 had thwarted previous plans to register all tuck shops formally.

"Despite the drive, South Africans took us to court, saying you cannot force spaza shops to register," said Ntshavheni.

"Society [as a whole] must decide not to buy from the spazas. That is, not to buy where they aren't sure where the products come from."

She said residents had the right to request any form of registration from local authorities when buying from a tuck shop.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News