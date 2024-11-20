Gauteng Department of Education Says Schools Must Obtain Certificate of Acceptability To Sell Food
- The Department of Education in Gauteng has called on vendors operating in schools to get a Certificate of Acceptability
- The announcement followed the government declaring that schools should not sell food until the food poisoning saga is resolved
- Ramaphosa also recently gave spaza shops 21 days to re-register, and this has caused a debate online
JOHANNESBURG—The Gauteng Department of Education wants vendors selling food in schools to obtain a certificate of acceptability. This was after it passed an order preventing schools from selling food.
Vendors need valid certificates: GDE
According to the department spokesperson Steve Mabona, traders, vendors, and tuck shops will be allowed to operate on school premises if they comply with the requirement. He also said they must follow the nutrition programme guidelines and standard operating procedures, which district offices and schools must implement.
Government gives spaza shops deadlines
Recently, Cyril Ramaphosa announced that spaza shops have been given less than three weeks to re-register their business following the number of deaths recorded allegedly from food poisoning incidents.
Netizens weigh in
Below are some of the discussions captured on Facebook by concerned citizens.
Amanda Sisa Mlotshwa asked:
"Where can I get the certificate?"
Telang Nkosi said:
"They should ban the selling of cheap snacks which are easily contaminated."
Njabulo Vusi Mthembo said:
"Good move."
Jerminah Skosana asked:
"What about the supplier? So quick on implementing laws on our vendors and dragging feet with the core problem."
Madala Madala asked:
"So, do you think certificates will stop them from selling fake and expired goods?"
9 kids hospitalised after eating chips
In a related article, Briefly News reported that nine children in Mossel Bay were hospitalised after they ate snacks from spaza shops.
They complained of severe stomach cramps and were admitted to hospital. South Africans believed that spaza shops may not be the problem. Some felt the incidents might be acts of sabotage.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za