President Cyril Ramaphosa praised small business owners as the real human capital of the country

He recently spoke during the Presidential Awards and said small business owners must be recognised for their efforts

South Africans roasted him and accused him of paying lip services to businesses

JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa praised small businesses during the recent Presidential Awards.

Ramaphosa lauds SMMEs

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address during the National Presidential Awards ceremony. The awards recognise SMMEs in the country. Ramaphosa said entrepreneurs are any country's real human capital.

"To grow an economy, you need a whole number of enablers, but the key enabler is human capital, the men and women who drive businesses, and these awards are about recognising what they do, their efforts, applauding their innovation, resilience, staying power, and creativity,"he said.

He said many more SMMEs should be awarded for excellence and business success. He also said entrepreneurs need a well-regulated framework for successful businesses.

Netizens unimpressed

His speech unimpressed netizens on Facebook.

Bulelani Rubushe said:

"Third term, I see no change, and it will never change nor deliver services."

Michael Phillips said:

"I'm sure he just likes the sound of his own voice."

World TV said:

"Africa is not just a continent of the past, it is the continent of the future. With visionary leadership, a resilient economy, and the unstoppable energy of its talented youth, the possibilities are limitless."

Mango Atchar said:

"Best hated president in SA."

Brandon Cupido said:

"This one just talks."

Ramaphosa gives 21-day deadline to register spaza shops

