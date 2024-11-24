The president of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, ruffled feathers

He recently shared images of himself inspecting a spaza shop in Thabazimbi in Limpopo

South Africans slammed him for his post and accused him of using the food-borne illness national disaster for PR purposes

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

John Steenhuisen's inspection of a spaza shop in Limpopo irked netizens. Images: @jsteenhuisen

Source: Twitter

THABAZIMBI, LIMPOPO — The Minister of Agriculture and the President of the DA, John Steenhuisen, caught strays while inspecting a spaza shop.

Steenhuisen inspects spaza shop

Steenhuisen posted pictures of himself and other DA members inspecting a spaza shop on his X account @jsteenhuisen in Thabazimbi, Limpopo. His inspection followed the government's announcement that the food-borne illness epidemic had been declared a national disaster.

Over 1,000 cases of food-borne illnesses were reported, mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Scores of children have died from eating food allegedly bought at spaza shops. Recently, a five-year-old died in Diepkloof after buying snacks from a spaza shop.

View the images here:

South Africans drag Steenhuisen

Netizens were not pleased with his inspection; many called it a stunt.

Tebogo Koma said:

"Sit down, Steenhuisen. This is not a time to play your little petty games. Kids died here, and yet you're inspecting doom. Stick to your portfolio. Farmers need animal vaccines, and SMEs need access to markets."

Bee Lolo said:

"He is doing a PR campaign using the death of black South African kids."

Mandy with good hair said:

"I was there, John. They even gave you guys free cold drinks. You didn't inspect anything."

Dr MuVenda said:

"Bro is inspecting Doom out of all things."

Chun Bron asked:

"What exactly did you do? Is the business legally registered by a South African?"

Spaza shop owners protest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that foreigners who own spaza shops in the Eastern Cape protested.

They lamented that the government was not helping them obtain asylum status, and South Africans dragged them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News