The Economic Freedom Fighters' Secretary General Marshall Dlamini denied that the party prevented Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from attending the conference

Rumours suggested that tensions between Ndlozi and the leader, Julius Malema, led to his being suspended from attending the Elective Conference in December

He slammed the claims as misleading and an attempt to derail the party from its purpose

JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters' Secretary General Marahsll Dlamini slammed claims that MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will not attend the Elective Conference.

Marshall Dlamini slams rumours

According to SABC News, Dlamini spoke during the party's provincial general assembly in East London, Eastern Cape, and said the reports of Ndlozi being barred from the Elective Conference are false. He said the reports are attempts to mislead and derail the party going into the elective conference.

He said that Ndlozi is a member of the Central Command Team and that he will attend the conference. Meanwhile, party leader Julius Malema addressed members at the party's Limpopo Provincial Assembly in Westenburg. He said that any member that keeps quiet when their name is used to divide and undermine the EFF would be disqualified from contesting for a position.

South Africans don't believe him

Netizens on Facebook were not eager to accept his explanation.

Shadrack Uncl Shad Mashaba said:

"EFF guys dismiss everything. We're used to them.

Malome Thoko said:

"Let Dr Mbuyiseni tell his side of the story, then."

Robert Mahal said:

"So Ndlozi can't speak for himself anymore."

Chris Boyoyo said:

"This is damage control. All along, they kept quiet and did not refute the allegations. They are under pressure from the branches to do away with the ban. Malema is afraid Ndlozi can be nominated from the floor. He is just paranoid."

