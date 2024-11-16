EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has reportedly been banned from the party's December elective conference

The news sparked an online frenzy as newspaper posters confirming the unexpected event made the rounds

Many social media users expressed scepticism, while others expressed expecting Ndlozi to leave eventually

Reports have surfaced from two established newspapers' posters suggesting Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been banned from attending the party's December conference. Images: @Absolute_Kganki, @Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

JOHANNESBURG — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will not attend the party's national elective conference.

This was the word on the street late on Saturday evening, 16 November 2024, raising eyebrows far and wide.

Ndlozi banned from EFF elective conference

"Both Sunday World and City Press are reporting that [the] EFF has banned Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the party’s elective conference in December."

This is how one X post read as the online community reacted to the shocking news, given Ndlozi's loyalty and reverence for the party.

The bombshell comes amid speculation about Ndlozi's future following numerous and continued high-profile exits.

In early October, party leader Julius Malema laid down the marker for the upcoming third conference, which will be held from 12 to 15 December.

Malema set strict rules to ensure order at the Narec Expo Centre in Johannesburg for the conference to elect new leadership after former Deputy President Floyd Shivambu's departure on 22 August 2024.

uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party unveiled Shivambu as its national organiser before appointing him as its fifth Secretary-General on 10 November.

Until his promotion, Shivambu had been with the party for less than three months. Briefly News reported that amid all of the departures, Ndlozi has stood firm, despite what many looking from the outside, surmised was disrespect against him from Malema.

An example of this was a post to X following former party chair Dali Mpofu's resignation on 7 November, in which Malema wrote:

"Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. To prevent any potential hurt, it’s crucial to heed the guidance of the leadership. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate," he wrote.

Local vocals express strong say

Social media users reacted strongly, of whom some took the news with a pinch of salt. Briefly News scans the heated responses.

@Presidento78477 wrote:

"Is it true, though? If those news outlets told me it would be sunny tomorrow, I'd bring an umbrella."

@Lindo_Mnisi said:

If true, then @MbuyiseniNdlozi should contact @FloydShivambu and join MKP. Nobody will blame him at this stage. @Julius_S_Malema started the constructive dismissal a long time ago. Ndlozi can't be made a lampoon forever. He is a grown man. It's time to stand up."

@Sesi_Kate added:

"If it's true, then who am I to undermine my leadership in general?! What I know is that we've got top-five solid leadership. They know what they're doing!! Ndlodzi won't leave the EFF until his loyalty is completely tested."

@bonganimoloi_11 noted:

"He's a friend and a spy of Blaise Compaore (Floyd), installed to finish the movement from within. [He] can't be trusted. The movement must be protected from poisonous individuals."

@I__am__Ohmz offered:

"I said EFF is a sinking ship, and people called me names."

