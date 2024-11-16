A meat processing business in Cape Town has been busted for allegedly stuffing dog food into its meat products

Authorities recently uncovered the unsavoury manufacturing process in Khayelitsha, sparking a wave of concern

The online community was stunned by the revelation, with many users slamming the shocking, unhygienic practice

Videos have surfaced exposing a business in Khayelitsha in Cape Town allegedly stuffing dog food in wors. Images: @Judaeda3, @ewnreporter

CAPE TOWN — A shocking practice has been uncovered in online videos depicting a Cape Town meat processing business in Emfuleni, Khayelitsha, allegedly incorporating dog food into its meat products.

This is as a wave of food poisoning incidents batters South Africa amid a response from the government to address the outbreak.

Dog food stuffed into wors

The videos posted to X showed authorities raiding the business after uncovering the inhumane food practice.

Anticrime activist Yusuf Abramjee first posted a clip of the apparent butchery and a photo of a Die Burger newspaper front-page article exposing it.

"Wors van hondekos (wors made from dog food)," read the newspaper headline.

The one-minute Abramjee video captured authorities assessing what appears to be the area where the products are made.

Several women's voices can be heard detailing their surprise at what they saw. By the time this story was published, the clip had attracted over 782,000 views since Wednesday.

Another user, @judaeda3, posted a clip on 14 November showing more of the boerewors sausages once they had gone through the process.

Numerous of the business's employees are also seen in the clip being made to lie on the ground facing down as the authorities crack down on the illicit operation. At one point, one of the officials can be heard exclaiming:

"Eww!"

The 62-second video attracted about 190,000 views within 60 hours.

Six foreign nationals have since appeared in court over the unsettling occurrence. Three of the men face five counts, including contravening the Immigration Act.

Events spark online community's ire

Social media has been abuzz since the news broke, with colourful observations and harsh criticism from users.

@vusi_mygy wrote:

"Somalians [allegedly] again. These people don't respect health and safety regulations. It's time for [the] government to close [these] spaza shops."

@curtis39373 observed:

"No wonder people [are] acting like dogs lately."

@MakiMarish mentioned:

"This country has gone to the dogs."

@StHonorable noted:

"Things are getting worse day by day, yooooooh."

@svukeve offered:

"Stop relying on this absent government to rescue you from this rampage pandemic. Just stop supporting these individuals."

@_king_dee_ said:

"Finally, it's going to get into white communities. Maybe now our useless government will do something."

