A video doing the rounds shows angry community members forcing a food shop owner to eat allegedly worm-infested food

Antisocial activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the video showing the residents lambasting the man for selling the spoiled meat

Online users camped in the comments, with some praising the actions while others slammed the government's apparent inaction

A now-clip shows concerned residents taking matters into their own hands, forcing a shop owner to eat their spoiled food. Images: @drpenking, supplied

Source: UGC

A disturbing clip is circulating online, showing community members taking matters into their own hands against a foreign shop owner.

The group is depicted acting out their displeasure with a local outlet by seemingly forcing its shop owner to eat worm-infested food.

Shop owner forced to eat worms

Anticrime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the 138-second video, which starts with the community members confronting the shop owner.

According to their claims, the spoilt solids cooked at his business had allegedly been knowingly fed to customers.

The person filming and a second man speaking off-camera are heard alleging that female customers had fallen ill from eating the food.

"Russell, there is it. Russell! Russell, you're going to eat it. Akere, that's what you're selling to the people. Eat it, Russell ... pick it up, eat your food."

The residents accuse the man named Russell of not inspecting the food served. One of the residents can then be heard threatening violence.

"You're busy selling rotten food to our people. Russell, eat your rubbish ... eat your food. Eat your worms! Here are the worms."

The person filming moves their phone close to what appears to be a piece of chicken, and worms can be seen crawling on the meat.

"They ate it, they ate it! Those ladies ate it. Eat it, Russell! Russell, you're going to eat it!" They continue barking.

"He baba, pick up eat. Chief, I'm saying eat it. Eat it!"

The shop owner can be heard profusely apologising, saying they had not noticed the food had worms crawling on it before serving it.

"I didn't see. I didn't see this one."

The man shouting at him to eat angrily replies.

"I don't want to touch you, neh! If I can touch you, I'll make you a minced meat. You'll be finished!"

The man proceeds to eat and informs them that it's not good.

Concerned citizens give their take

The clip garnered nearly 140,000 since it was posted on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, and attracted a ton of reactions.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@AkanimiltonM wrote:

"We have a useless government."

@Snoopy114671777 said:

"This food should be served to all @ParliamentofRSA members. I want to see something."

@koekemoer_no1 added:

"Yusuf Abramjee, the caption should be, 'One of my cousins, Rasel, who happens to be Muslim, is selling rotten food to South Africans."

