Gauteng schools have been ordered to discontinue selling food and snack items amid the raging food poisoning crisis

The province has seen over 300 foodborne incidents, which have accounted for the lives of nearly two dozen children

Gauteng education officials said minimal exceptions would be made for the consumables that could be sold to learners

The food poisoning crisis across Gauteng schools has compelled education officials to order tuckshops to cease trading until further notice. Images: @FoundationAdam, @ByJesaya, @Doreen_Mokgolo

JOHANNESBURG — As food poisoning cases continue to wreak havoc across the province, Gauteng education officials took decisive steps to stymie the crisis.

The provincial education department has instructed school tuckshops to stop selling food and snacks immediately until further notice.

Selling at school tuckshops suspended

Since February, Gauteng has recorded over 300 foodborne illness incidents, notably affecting primary and high school learners.

About two dozen children, ranging between six to nine years old, have died.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incidents were deeply concerning for his department.

"As a response, the department is [enforcing] immediate safeguarding measures to [protect] the health and well-being of pupils," said Mabona.

Officials implored schools and governing bodies (SGBs) to apply the directive to hawkers and other food and snack traders.

An exception was made for food items that could be sold, namely only food of nutritional value and non-expired or repackaged food items.

"The department calls on schools to enforce these guidelines without compromise. Non-compliance must be reported immediately."

Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) Matome Chiloane said schools and SGBs should encourage parents to prepare meals at home instead of giving their children lunch money.

"[This] is until the relevant authorities issue updated guidelines to protect the pupils' safety," said Chiloane.

"Schools are [also] encouraged to engage community organisations, stakeholders, and small business associations to foster efforts to prevent further incidents."

Cops ask for calm after Alex girl, 9, dies

In related news, Briefly News reported that cops monitored the tense scenes outside a spaza shop in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, on 2 November 2024.

It came after a mother and her two children ate suspected tainted snacks a day earlier, leaving one of the minors dead and the survivors in hospital.

