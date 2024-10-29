A video is doing the rounds online, showing an alleged taxi association vehicle terrorising another motorist

The @VehicleTrackerz X page shared the clip and captured a silver association Corolla driving erratically

Mzansi's online community lamented the barbaric scenes as it expressed angry backlash in the comments section

An alleged taxi association car was filmed driving erratically on the freeway, causing problems for another motorist. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ screenshots

Source: Twitter

The shenanigans on Mzansi's roads never seem to let up.

Another example was seen in a clip of an alleged taxi association vehicle wreaking havoc on a seemingly peaceful freeway.

Alleged taxi association terrorises

The @VehicleTrackerz X page posted the now-viral video, filmed by another motorist and sparking angry backlash and concern, with the caption:

"[This] silver taxi association Corolla [is] at it again. [This] is what happens when your province doesn't have [a General Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi."

The 51-second material shows what appears to be a silver Toyota Corolla with a rooftop emergency light bar on a campaign of terror.

Taunting the driver of a Chevrolet Spark following behind it on the two-lane roadway, the apparent association car is seen swerving left and right, blocking them from passing on the freeway.

This is despite the Chevy driver's best efforts to drive off in peace, spurring them to blare the hooter early in the rampage to try to ward off the terrorist.

Meanwhile, several passengers' silhouettes could be seen as, at another point, the terrorising vehicle's brakes are applied, forcing the other to also slam theirs, an action that brings the cars within a hair of crashing.

In the end, their quick thinking allowed them to escape the situation after the Corolla stopped and a passenger in an orange and yellow vest stepped out.

Saffas lament terrorising scenes

The @VehicleTrackerz clip clocked over 275,000 hits and raked in 1400 likes and 540 reposts within 36 hours.

Mzansi's social media community were up in arms over the scenes, lamenting the insensitivity of the alleged association vehicle.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@Hoecutter wrote:

"These taxi association gents are asking for it. Sooner or later, they are going to meet their match. We will be there."

@kingscelo_05 said:

"These Corolla guys are asking for something, and soon they'll receive [it]."

@MolemoAnita added:

"Hi, @SA_Taxis. What do think about this? It's now becoming a weekly thing if not daily. Why I'm saying daily is because someone doesn't [always] have time to record this to provide [as] evidence. Recently, we had the same road rage bossy kind of behaviour from the same association."

