Chaos erupted in Reiger Park during a violent clash between community members and Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens

A video of the violent skirmishes on Monday, 9 September, was posted to social media by anticrime activist @Abramjee

Online users hit out at the violent scenes, during which the angry residents punched, kicked and stomped the wardens

A clip that surfaced online shows Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens being attacked in Reiger Park. Images: Tshepiso Mametela

A video has surfaced on social media showing Crime Prevention Officers being attacked in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on Gauteng's Eastrand.

Social activist @Abramjee posted the clip to X on Monday, 9 September, garnering over 800,000 views in the 24 hours since it was published.

Crime Prevention Wardens under attack

The short 22-second material shows a violent standoff between the community and the wardens.

In the ensuing chaos, a resident can be seen punching an officer in the face after he falls to the ground.

Another law enforcement member intervenes and pushes the aggressor off him. The struck officer can then be seen being escorted to a parked vehicle.

The camera pans to show another warden being stomped on the ground and taking a kick to the face before the clip ends.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety noted that the incident was concerning.

"The department condemns this act of violence against the Traffic Wardens and any obstruction to their duties," a statement posted to X read.

"The department would like to reiterate its commitment to ensuring all Gauteng residents' safety.

"We urge the public to cooperate with Gauteng Traffic Wardens and other law enforcement officers to root out criminal elements within their communities."

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

Onlookers hit out at violent scenes

However, social media users were taken aback by the alarming scenes, with others condemning the events.

@Mo_Magoda wrote:

"We told them you can’t fight crime in South Africa with empty hands. You will be at the receiving end of the violence in communities."

@A4ONE_President said:

"@Lesufi, I warned you when this initiative was launched. You cannot send inexperienced youth into townships and not expect this kind of treatment. Thankfully, there were no fatalities. Crime wardens must only do operations in the presence of @SAPoliceService, @JoburgMPD, etc."

@AmieMbhele_ added:

"People who stay around the Eastrand already know that Reiger Park is hell. Very dangerous."

