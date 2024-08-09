More videos purporting to show an arrested Gauteng Traffic Police officer in an alleged reign of terror have surfaced

Online users dug up the clips after a viral clip showed the alleged cop in a heated confrontation with EMPD officers

Mzansi social media users expressed alarm over the violent scenes, bashing the cop for the apparent mean streak

Mzansi's sleuthing seems to have uncovered several videos showing what appears to be a Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) officer unleashing a reign of terror.

A clip that has been making the rounds since Tuesday, capturing a heated confrontation between the alleged cop and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers during a vehicle stop, sparked the frenzy.

Clips seeming to show traffic cop's terror

It later emerged that the GTP official had been charged with a list of offences relating to the incident and released on R1,000 bail.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday, 12 August.

The @MDNnewss X page posted an old video purporting to show the officer confronting a commuter.

The caption read:

"Is this the same individual?"

A description in the video reads:

"This metro cop from the Eastrand always abuses batho (people), even after taking a bribe."

Watch the video here .

The 38-second material depicts an officer resembling the Eastrand cop confronting a male passenger inside a taxi.

He can be heard firing a barrage of expletives at the man, followed by pulling him out by his arm before challenging him to a fight.

The other passengers are heard lamenting the situation.

Outside the vehicle, the cop continues swearing and, in the ensuing seconds, attempts to trip the man, who, at this point, tries to walk away, ignoring him.

The post saw plenty of netizens agreeing it was the same cop, one user posting a purported second video of him unleashing his wrath on another civilian.

It shows a violent confrontation in which the alleged cop, this time, wields his service firearm.

Online sleuths draw correlation

Mzansi had mixed reactions, ranging from hilarious to admonishing, and saw the @MDNnewss post attract over 36,000 views after 15 hours.

Briefly News looks at some of the over 40 responses in the comments.

